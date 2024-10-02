Griffith University Launches New Brand Campaign Via BCM Group

BCM Group has launched a new iteration of Griffith University’s “Make it Matter” brand platform, in the first major campaign since the agency was appointed.

Directed by Griffith film school alumni Maeve McKenna, featuring the stories of 10 current Griffith students.

“Griffith students are so driven and determined, their stories really make you reflect on your own purpose. Students like Jenni, a final year law student committed to ending domestic violence. And Becky, an education student who wants to show deaf children their potential, just as her teachers showed her,” said Shaun Egan, BCM group creative director.

“The campaign is about students’ personal journeys, their purpose and the experiences that have led them to where they are now. It was these stories of real Griffith students that really drove the campaign and telling them authentically that makes it as strong as it is,” added Egan.

“The pursuit of purpose-driven careers with impact is what makes the Griffith student experience distinctive. These fantastic students are the embodiment of that. It’s been great to work with Maeve and the BCM team to bring these students’ stories to life,” said Phillip Stork, vice president, Future Students and strategic communications at Griffith University.

“We’re really very proud of this work, particularly as our first major campaign with Griffith. It’s been special to work so collaboratively both with Griffith and the students themselves to create something truly unique to the category,” said Damien Musgrave, head of account management at BCM Group.

The campaign is currently live across south-east Queensland on television, cinema, out-of-home and digital channels.

Credits:

Agency team: BCM Group

Creative directors: Sam Boyd and Shaun Egan

Senior art director: Stevan Shanks

Copywriter: Claire Bass

Head of production: Ann Rilley

Head of account management: Damien Musgrave

Account director: Madeline Lantz

Director: Maeve McKenna

Photographer: Sam Scoufos

Production company: Taxi Films

Producer: Imogen Dick

Media agency: Wavemaker

Client: Griffith University

Director marketing and communications: Jamie Leonard

Associate director, marketing and creative services: Anita Hathaway

Senior marketing manager: Shaka Kane

Marketing manager: Emmanuelle Bryant

Marketing coordinator: Daniele Leao