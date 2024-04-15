Gregory Jewellers Elevates eCommerce Experience With Digital Transformation Platform Via Wonderful

Jewellery brand Gregory Jewellers has launched a comprehensive digital platform with integrated eCommerce and enhanced search and discovery capabilities to deliver a more seamless experience for customers.

Developed by independent digital agency Wonderful, the new platform has been optimised for mobile-first and features simplified navigation across Gregory Jewellers’ extensive product catalogue. This enables customers to easily discover and explore products while improving conversion.

Gregory Jewellers was founded more than 55 years ago and is one of Australia’s most well-known brands for luxury, crafted jewellery and diamonds. In addition to its eCommerce offering, it operates a chain of retail boutiques across the country.

“This new digital platform marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide extraordinary shopping experiences to our valued customers. Working closely with Wonderful, we have harmonised tradition and innovation, preserving our legacy while embracing the future. We look forward to seeing our customers explore our collections with ease, find their perfect pieces effortlessly and experience the essence of Gregory Jewellers in every click,” said Helen Gregory, co-CEO of Gregory Jewellery.

As part of the brand’s evolution, Wonderful integrated the WordPress site with the eCommerce platform WooCommerce and the search and discovery tool Algolia.

The digital platform has a refreshed contemporary design that showcases Gregory’s products with high-resolution images and lifestyle photography. Wonderful also introduced an intuitive user-centric navigation system that allows customers to filter and search for products by criteria including metal type, gemstone, and price range.

A streamlined user checkout process featuring multiple payment options reduces friction at checkout. The site has been integrated with email marketing platforms and social channels, enabling Gregory’s to engage with customers and promote exclusive offers.

“In our process of evolving the Gregory Jewellers brand, we deliberately maintained a delicate balance between preserving its heritage while innovating to meet the needs of customers across desktop and mobile platforms. This was an exciting project that drew on Wonderful’s expertise, and we’re delighted to have partnered with Gregory on its next phase of digital evolution,” said Matt Barbelli, founder and managing director at Wonderful.




