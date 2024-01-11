Greenpeace France Releases Terrifying Trio Of Movie-Inspired Adverts, Via La Chose

Greenpeace France Releases Terrifying Trio Of Movie-Inspired Adverts, Via La Chose
The French arm of environmental activist organisation Greenpeace has released three movie-inspired spots tackling plastic pollution, deforestation and the fossil fuel industry.

Created by Paris-based indie agency La Chose (The Thing) the three adverts offer viewers glimpses of absurd scenarios inspired by the reality of the climate crisis. Greenpeace is calling on viewers to change the scenario that we are all facing.

According to the end screen of “Plastic Attack”, we unknowingly ingest up to five grams of plastic per week.

“Death Forestation” shows that a soccer pitch-size area of forest is cut down every two seconds.

“Total Love” meanwhile, paints a truly harrowing picture of intertwined oil-covered lovers and says that despite the climate crisis, humanity’s consumption of oil continues to break records.

The three films will be shown on social, a display campaign and TV.

Laurence Veyne, communications director at Greenpeace France, said (via Google Translate, naturellement):

“Through these films which illustrate three current scourges: deforestation, plastic pollution and the impact of fossil fuels on the climate, we wish to raise awareness of the urgent need to change the scenario of ecological disaster. To write another story, we must fundamentally modify the rules of our system which aggravates climate change, widens inequalities and destroys biodiversity: on our site, we propose to go further via a wide range of possible actions to that each and everyone commits with Greenpeace to building this other scenario to ensure, for us and for generations to come, a viable future.

Charles Flamand, creative director of la chose added:

“The common good deserves big ideas to move forward. This is why the la chose agency has always stood alongside major causes, designing communication devices capable of transforming behaviour, engaging varied audiences through the encounter of meaning and a surprising form. Through this campaign, we invite viewers to ‘change the scenario’ with Greenpeace in the face of the climate emergency. The originality of this speech is that beneath the humour and the cruel irony lies the meaning, as well as a positive definition of the role of Greenpeace.”

Credits

Client: Greenpeace France

Communications Director: Laurence Veyne

Creative Director: Pierre Klipfel

Audiovisual production: Myrtille Gibaud

Agency: the thing

Creative Director: Charles Flamand

Artistic director: Hugo Morius

Editorial designer: Martin Epardaud

Strategic planning: Céline Faure

Founding President: Eric Tong Cuong

Client Director: Gloria Amzallag

Development Director: Morgane Mathern-Nguyen

Production: Das Ding x Surfacefilms.tv

Director: Alexandre Courtès

Producer: Jeremy Assoun

Production director: Thibaut Coiraud

Executive productions: Saint Gingembre / Éclosion

Cinematographer: Valentin Vignet

Post-production: 42 Post

Editing: Nicolas Larrouquère

Sound: Solal Tong Cuong / Baptiste Studio 48

Guest starring:

Eva Danino

Alexis Fuze

Frédéric Casse aka “Michel Vedette”

Lætitia Loreni

Stephen Manas

Maxime Brechet




