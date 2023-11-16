greenHorizon Celebrates Two New Climate-Focused Clients And Expands Team

greenHorizon, the sustainability arm of Horizon Communication Group, has added two new clients to its roster: renewable energy retailer Flow Power and the Australian Sustainable Seaweed Alliance.

Melbourne-based Flow Power builds wind, solar and battery projects across Eastern Australia and is one of Australia’s fastest growing renewable energy retailers. Passionate about shaping a fairer and cleaner energy market, Flow Power engaged Horizon to build the business’s profile as a leader in Australia’s energy transition.



“With the renewable energy transition firmly on the agenda, and issues of community and stakeholder trust surfacing with the rise in greenwashing, we needed an agency that really understood this space. The team at greenHorizon have been wonderful to work with. Their passion for sustainability, industry knowledge and strategic skills have really helped us shape our media and PR approach,” Helen Gibney, senior marketing & communication manager for Flow Power said.

greenHorizon’s second new client appointment is the newly formed peak body, the Australian Sustainable Seaweed Alliance (ASSA). ASSA’s mission is to scale up the environmentally responsible commercial farming of seaweed in Australia and represents members like Sea Forest, the Australian Seaweed Institute, CH4 Global, Future Feed as well as research institutes like the University of Tasmania. A core focus of the partnership will be to raise awareness of the asparagopsis seaweed’s climate change mitigating properties, which can achieve methane reductions in livestock by up to 90per cent, as well as communicating other seaweed research, development and commercialisation opportunities.

Lindsay Hermes, general manager for ASSA said: “From regional job creation, through to the incredible methane emissions reducing properties of asparagopsis – the opportunities afforded by a thriving Australian seaweed industry are endless. We needed a dynamic communications partner that can help us put this emerging Australian industry on the national agenda and we knew greenHorizon was the team for the job.”

Welcoming New Talent

To support its growing client base, Horizon Communication Group has expanded its team with three valuable hires. Daniela Iacono a specialist senior sustainability communicator, Emma Malueg, who brings the Masters in Sustainability and Pallavi Mathur, a media specialist.

Recognition and Awards

Horizon took home a bronze award at the Public Relations Institute of Australia (PRIA) Golden Target Awards B2B category for its campaign “Helping small businesses get smart on sustainability.” Horizon is also proud to share that Alice Johnson, head of sustainability at greenHorizon was awarded a silver award in the Professional of the Year category. Alice’s tireless efforts in advancing sustainable PR strategies and her dedication to the agency’s mission have made her a standout figure in the industry.

“We are thrilled to see our dedication to sustainability and our commitment to making a positive impact being recognised by both our industry peers and the clients who choose to partner with us. These recent successes reinforce our belief that by working together, we can drive real change in the world. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and the chance to create a brighter, more sustainable future for all,” Justin Flaherty, Horizon’s CEO said.