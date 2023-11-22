Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global

Gravity Media and SX Global have confirmed a broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of the upcoming Australian round of the FIM World Supercross Championship across multiple international territories.

Gravity Media Australia will provide sixteen camera coverage, including speciality cameras, in a broadcast

and technical collaboration to deliver the all-screen production of the World Supercross Australian Grand

Prix at Marvel Stadium across 24-25 November.

Gravity Media Australia and SX Global will deliver this coverage of the World Supercross Championship

Australian Grand Prix across major international broadcast and digital platforms, including the Seven

Network in Australia, FOX Sports in the United States, DAZN covering Europe, India and Japan, and BT

Sport in the United Kingdom.

WSX – the FIM World Supercross Championship – is the supercharged combination of live-action motorsport

and an elevated level of adjacent entertainment, including live music, pyrotechnics, freestyle motocross

shows and more. Marvel Stadium will be transformed into the ultimate dirt battlefield for an epic night of

unmissable action and intense competition racing involving 10 teams and 40 of the best riders from across

the globe.

“We’re extremely proud and excited to partner with Gravity Media Australia to deliver an incredible, global

broadcast of the World Supercross Boost Mobile Australian Grand Prix,” said Adam Bailey, chief executive officer at SX Global.

“Innovation and establishing new and creative ways to showcase this incredible sport is core to our vision

for the WSX brand, and we need the best providers – like Gravity Media Australia – to help us deliver this

promise”.

“We are incredibly excited for November 24 and 25”.

“I’m excited to have a technical partner like Gravity Media onboard for the final round our championship” said Nathan Prendergast, head of TV and broadcast at SX Global.

“Having worked across the world I have no doubt that the Gravity team in Australia are amongst the best in

the world at delivering motorsports coverage”.

“Gravity Media Australia is proud to partner with SX Global on the World Supercross Championship and the

WSX Australian Grand Prix” said Ben Madgwick, director media services and facilities at Gravity Media.

“Gravity Media will be delivering a broadcast production and technology outcome across conventional

broadcast and immersive POV cameras to capture the action”.

“We are delighted to be working with SX Global as its preferred technical partner and share this exciting

sport with a global audience”.