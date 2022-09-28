Are’s Gourmet Traveller Announces Winners Of Its Annual Restaurant Awards

Are’s Gourmet Traveller Announces Winners Of Its Annual Restaurant Awards
Sponsors lined up for Australia’s leading luxury food title, Gourmet Traveller’s 2023 Restaurant Awards at a gala event held on Tuesday night.

Joining long-term sponsors PorkStar, Ilve, and Fhiaba at this year’s prestigious awards are new sponsors Winning Appliances, Oceania Cruising, and Furi.

The country’s leading chefs and restaurant personalities came together to celebrate the annual awards, which are Australia’s longest-running restaurant awards and a highlight of the hospitality calendar.

South Australia’s Restaurant Botanic took out the top honour at this year’s Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards, with chef Justin James accepting the award at a glittering gala event at Shell House in Sydney attended by more than 120 people.

“There’s no question that Restaurant Botanic is a bravura performance,” said Gourmet Traveller editor, Joanna Hunkin. “It combines fun and adventure with polish and poise. Chef Justin James doesn’t attempt perfection but rather embraces the beauty of irregularity and nature, making the most of the restaurant’s iconic location and using the garden’s bounty to create something uniquely of its place.”

Are Media head of content, creative, and experiences, Simon Smith, said: “The power of Are Media’s events comes from our brands’ deep connection with their audiences, driving attention and influence in equal measure. Gourmet Traveller’s Restaurant Awards are the perfect example of how we bring our brands and our clients to life in a tangible and premium way.

“There’s a reason sponsors keep coming back to our events year after year: they work. It’s as simple as that.”

Neil Perry, Shannon Martinez, Ben Shewry, Brigitte Haffner, and Andrew McConnell were amongst the top chefs to attend the event, which marked the first time the awards have been announced in person, following more than two years of Covid restrictions and disruptions.

It was a night of double celebration for Perry, whose Double Bay diner Margaret was named both Best New Restaurant and the NSW state winner of Restaurant of the Year.

Tasmania claimed Best Destination Dining for Van Bone in Marion Bay, while Hobart’s Fico was named the state winner.

In South Australia, Restaurant Botanic claimed both the state prize and was named Restaurant of the Year, while the creative duo behind Willunga wine bar Muni – Mug Chen and Chia Wu – were named Best New Talent.

From Victoria, Thi Le was voted Chef of the Year in the night’s only peer-voted category, while Shannon Martinez was named Restaurant Personality of Year. Food writer and industry advocate Dani Valent was honoured for her Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality, and Tedesca Osteria was named the state winner for the second year in a row.

Gold Coast wine bar Paloma was singled out as the Wine Bar of the Year, while Essa was awarded the state prize for Queensland.

Rounding out the state winners, Pilot was named ACT’s best restaurant for a second year running, while Perth’s Lulu La Delizia took out the honour for Western Australia.

Profiles of the award winners will be published in the October issue of Gourmet Traveller, along with the 2023 Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Guide, which highlights the best dining experiences to be found in Australia in the year ahead. Both go on sale today, Thursday September 29.

The Gourmet Traveller 2023 Restaurant Award winners:

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR:

RESTAURANT BOTANIC, Adelaide

STATE WINNERS:

ACT: PILOT, Canberra

NSW: MARGARET, Sydney

QLD: ESSA, Brisbane

SA: RESTAURANT BOTANIC, Adelaide

TAS: FICO, Hobart

VIC: TEDESCA OSTERIA, Red Hill

WA: LULU LA DELIZIA, Perth

CHEF OF THE YEAR:

THI LE

Ca Com & Jeow, Melbourne, Vic

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO HOSPITALITY:

DANI VALENT

BEST NEW RESTAURANT:

MARGARET, Sydney, NSW

BEST NEW TALENT:

MUG CHEN & CHIA WU

Muni, Willunga, SA

BEST DESTINATION DINING:

VAN BONE, Marion Bay, Tas

WINE BAR OF THE YEAR:

PALOMA, Burleigh Heads, Qld

RESTAURANT PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:

SHANNON MARTINEZ

Smith & Daughters, Melbourne, Vic

 

 

