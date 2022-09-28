Are’s Gourmet Traveller Announces Winners Of Its Annual Restaurant Awards
Sponsors lined up for Australia’s leading luxury food title, Gourmet Traveller’s 2023 Restaurant Awards at a gala event held on Tuesday night.
Joining long-term sponsors PorkStar, Ilve, and Fhiaba at this year’s prestigious awards are new sponsors Winning Appliances, Oceania Cruising, and Furi.
The country’s leading chefs and restaurant personalities came together to celebrate the annual awards, which are Australia’s longest-running restaurant awards and a highlight of the hospitality calendar.
South Australia’s Restaurant Botanic took out the top honour at this year’s Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards, with chef Justin James accepting the award at a glittering gala event at Shell House in Sydney attended by more than 120 people.
“There’s no question that Restaurant Botanic is a bravura performance,” said Gourmet Traveller editor, Joanna Hunkin. “It combines fun and adventure with polish and poise. Chef Justin James doesn’t attempt perfection but rather embraces the beauty of irregularity and nature, making the most of the restaurant’s iconic location and using the garden’s bounty to create something uniquely of its place.”
Are Media head of content, creative, and experiences, Simon Smith, said: “The power of Are Media’s events comes from our brands’ deep connection with their audiences, driving attention and influence in equal measure. Gourmet Traveller’s Restaurant Awards are the perfect example of how we bring our brands and our clients to life in a tangible and premium way.
“There’s a reason sponsors keep coming back to our events year after year: they work. It’s as simple as that.”
Neil Perry, Shannon Martinez, Ben Shewry, Brigitte Haffner, and Andrew McConnell were amongst the top chefs to attend the event, which marked the first time the awards have been announced in person, following more than two years of Covid restrictions and disruptions.
It was a night of double celebration for Perry, whose Double Bay diner Margaret was named both Best New Restaurant and the NSW state winner of Restaurant of the Year.
Tasmania claimed Best Destination Dining for Van Bone in Marion Bay, while Hobart’s Fico was named the state winner.
In South Australia, Restaurant Botanic claimed both the state prize and was named Restaurant of the Year, while the creative duo behind Willunga wine bar Muni – Mug Chen and Chia Wu – were named Best New Talent.
From Victoria, Thi Le was voted Chef of the Year in the night’s only peer-voted category, while Shannon Martinez was named Restaurant Personality of Year. Food writer and industry advocate Dani Valent was honoured for her Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality, and Tedesca Osteria was named the state winner for the second year in a row.
Gold Coast wine bar Paloma was singled out as the Wine Bar of the Year, while Essa was awarded the state prize for Queensland.
Rounding out the state winners, Pilot was named ACT’s best restaurant for a second year running, while Perth’s Lulu La Delizia took out the honour for Western Australia.
Profiles of the award winners will be published in the October issue of Gourmet Traveller, along with the 2023 Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Guide, which highlights the best dining experiences to be found in Australia in the year ahead. Both go on sale today, Thursday September 29.
The Gourmet Traveller 2023 Restaurant Award winners:
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR:
RESTAURANT BOTANIC, Adelaide
STATE WINNERS:
ACT: PILOT, Canberra
NSW: MARGARET, Sydney
QLD: ESSA, Brisbane
SA: RESTAURANT BOTANIC, Adelaide
TAS: FICO, Hobart
VIC: TEDESCA OSTERIA, Red Hill
WA: LULU LA DELIZIA, Perth
CHEF OF THE YEAR:
THI LE
Ca Com & Jeow, Melbourne, Vic
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO HOSPITALITY:
DANI VALENT
BEST NEW RESTAURANT:
MARGARET, Sydney, NSW
BEST NEW TALENT:
MUG CHEN & CHIA WU
Muni, Willunga, SA
BEST DESTINATION DINING:
VAN BONE, Marion Bay, Tas
WINE BAR OF THE YEAR:
PALOMA, Burleigh Heads, Qld
RESTAURANT PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:
SHANNON MARTINEZ
Smith & Daughters, Melbourne, Vic
Please login with linkedin to commentAre Media Gourmet Traveller Neil Perry
Latest News
Tourism NT Invites Visitors To Connect With Aboriginal Cultures In New Work From Common Ventures
A Northern Territory holiday is top of B&T's travel list. Okay, it might possibly be second to Ballina's Big Prawn.
Gold Coast Radio Host Pulls A Paltrow & Gets Naked And Paints Her Body Gold
Radio host Bianca Dye recreates Gwyneth Paltrow's gold nude shoot. Mercifully not replicating Gwyneth's candle range.
Monday TV Wrap: Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror Cracks The 400K Mark
Todd Sampson puts the boot into social media in latest doco. Sadly overlooks the substantial benefits for cat videos.
Former Nine Boss John Westacott Passes Away After Fatal Incident On Sydney Harbour
In sad news today, Nine's veteran news man John Westacott has sadly passed at the age of 73.
Adland Guru Adam Ferrier Slams Sexist Treatment Of Optus CEO Amid Data Breach
Adam Ferrier delivers salient precis of the Optus data breach. All dressed in mandatory black, of course.
“Just Embarrassing!” TikTok Superstar Charli D’Amelio Fronts Prada Campaign & People Are Spewing
People threatening to boycott Prada stores over Charli D’Amelio collab. Extortionary prices keeping the rest of us out.
“Luxe Casual, Snackification & Guacamole!” News Corp Reveals 2023 Top Food Trends
News Corp reveals the hot foodie trends for the next 12 months. And it's all bad news for tripe, fondues & the Chiko.
TikTok Launches Mental Health-Themed Hashtags To Help Struggling Users
Social media is often touted as a root cause of a lot of people's poor mental health, so enjoy the irony here.
Tony Armstrong Admits ABC Tore Open Purse Strings To Celebrate His Logies Win
Do you think B&T's fascination with Tony Armstrong is possibly borderline stalking? Prepare the AVO on this latest.
ARN Nabs ABC’s Fiona Ellis-Jones To Head Up News & Information
ARN goes poaching in the ABC pool for new head of news & information. Still yet to receive inflammatory email from Ita.
Medium Rare Nabs We Are Social’s Sarah Macrae To Head Social
Sarah Macrae having to tell people she doesn't work at Barbecues Galore after move to customer publisher Medium Rare.
Study Finds Aussie Adlanders Mental Health Is Improving
New study shows promising improvement in adland's mental health. Jury still out on merits of office ping-pong tables.
Hamish Blake & Hugh Jackman Top List Of Australia’s Most Bankable Stars
A list of Australia's most marketable & bankable stars is in. The good news is you can get Grant Denyer on the cheap.
TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]
Same Same, But Better – TikTok’s Influence On Media Marketing
TikTok not yet part of your marketing toolkit? Park it next to the boozy lunch & the power suit with these top tips.
Apple & Google Remove App Promising Ad-Free Instagram Experience From App Stores
It appears there's no getting around ads on Instagram anymore. Or avoiding friend's tedious restaurant meal photos.
BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]
How QSR Brands Can Remain Competitive With Relationship Marketing
The QSR stands for 'quick service restaurants', in case you thought you were reading a story on quesadilla sauce ranges.
Bumble Partners with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to Make ‘Bantr’ Dating App Real
Getting rejected on all the usual dating apps? Here's a new one to really ram home your undateability.
IAB And Deakin University Launch Digital Advertising Micro-Credential Courses
Is apathy and laziness holding you back from improving your digital ad skills? Possibly find the push you need here.
Study: 60% Of Aussies Expect To Shop On Mobiles Ahead Of Christmas
Aussies turning to their mobiles for Christmas shopping. Total shitfight still expected in Westfield's carpark, however.
Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]
Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]
Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]
RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]
Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]
“We Are In An Experiment Controlled By A Handful Of White Men!” Todd Sampson On The Cost Of Social Media
Todd Sampson chats to B&T. He insisted it be about his new show, refusing to answer any "is Russel a wanker?' questions.
Calling All Adland Greats! The Hunt Is On For Jurors For Lions 2023
The hunt is on for jurors for Cannes 2023. Necessary requirements include clipboard, red maker & discerning media mind.
Heinz’s All New Good Black Garlic Mayo Is Here To Make Your Halloween Spookier
Does much of your cooking wind up a black, incinerated disaster? This black mayo could prove the ideal camouflage.
Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland
Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]
AWARD School 2022: The New Faces Of Creative
Do you love fresh-faced, enthusiastic young adland go-getters? Revel in them here before they become all jaded & broken.
SBS Launches Mind Your Health Program Targeting First Nations And Multicultural Communities
SBS declares it's more than just trains, soccer & rampant nudity with this important new Indigenous well-being program.
Ita Buttrose Calls Out The Ageist Criticism Being Swung Fran Kelly’s Way
Ita's pissed. And if there's one person you do not want pissed, it's definitely Ita. Or possibly Tracy Grimshaw.
Sunday TV Wrap: Bathurst Bucks Sport’s Dwindling Ratings Trend & Revs Post Lockdowns
Bathurst remains Australia's Great Race & the perfect excuse to take to the couch all day in your premier flannelette.
Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two
Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]
DDB Report Shows Creative Economy Worth $584B For Australia’s Top Companies
DDB unveils study highlighting the benefits creative has on the Australian economy. And not just in booze & coke sales.