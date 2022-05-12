Goulburn Valley Launches New Look And Platform With Partner Akcelo

Coinciding with the introduction of fresh new package designs, Goulburn Valley, part of the SPC company, have launched their new creative platform ‘Taste the good life’ in partnership with brand experience and innovation company Akcelo.

Goulburn Valley has been preserving the region’s fruit since 1979, and in a category that has become increasingly commoditised, Akcelo was tasked with differentiating the brand and attracting younger consumers by showing off the refreshed packaging and inspiring countless culinary possibilities.

‘Taste the good life’ celebrates the rich heritage and provenance of the Goulburn Valley region, where perfect soil, water, climate and growers raise fruit that has all the advantages in life – including a future served on a silver platter.

In a series of delicious executions running across OOH, digital and social, Goulburn Valley fruits are shown living their best life in Pear Martinis, Grilled Apricot Appetizers, Plum Duck Salads and more.

Lisa Rizzardo, general manager – marketing, Goulburn Valley said: “Goulburn Valley has a long and proud heritage, and we want to reinvigorate the brand by demonstrating how versatile the range is across all areas of cooking. In ‘Taste the good life’, Akcelo has distilled the true essence of the brand and brought it to life in a way that will surely attract attention and drive purchase consideration.”

Jon Kenyon, managing partner, Akcelo Melbourne added: “Goulburn Valley is such an iconic Australian brand with great heritage. We’re incredibly excited to relaunch this amazing brand back into the market and invite Aussies to ‘Taste the good life’ with Goulburn Valley.”

The Goulburn Valley relaunch is the first work by Akcelo for SPC, with additional projects across its portfolio currently underway.