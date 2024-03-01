Got Data? Learn How To Maximise Its Value With Tealium

Got Data? Learn How To Maximise Its Value With Tealium
The B&T Breakfast Club, presented by Tealium, is returning to Melbourne to help marketers make the most of their customer data.

We’ll be heading to Melbourne’s The Promenade in the Docklands on Thursday, 14 March 2024 for an incredible morning of sharp insights and delicious food.

The morning, called “Maximising ROI with a CDP: How to Unify and Leverage Customer Data for Better CX” will see three marketing luminaries answer the most important questions and discuss the most pressing topics regarding customer data platforms and mastering your first-party data sets.

On the agenda are:

  • The value a CDP brings and its strategy for maximising that value
  • How to secure buy-in for a CDP and how to prove its value back
  • How to get started with a CDP and grow cross-functional collaboration
  • How to build a CDP dream team to make the most of efficiency gains across the marketing funnel and beyond
  • Plenty more besides.

Will Griffith, VP & GM APJ, Tealium, will be hosting the session and he’ll be joined by Kmart’s Photius Orfanidis, Group Product Manager – MarTech, Personalisation & Customer Data.

Expressions of interest are open now!




