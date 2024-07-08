Got An Athlete In The Making? Lucky You’re With AAMI Says New Campaign Via Ogilvy

When young athletes’ aspirations exceed their skill, it creates a unique challenge for Australian households. Showing how AAMI helps easily put things right, is the focus of a new campaign developed by Ogilvy.

Called Athletes in the Making, it is the second execution in the new AAMI brand campaign, which first launched in March. The brand platform reminds Australians across the country that when unique quirks happen here in Australia, it’s Lucky you’re with AAMI.

This new execution leverages the context of an upcoming global sporting event that will captivate the nation, and is live from this week across TV, BVOD, Cinema, Social, Radio Spotify, and OOH.

“Kids love pretending to be their favourite sporting heroes. Especially when the world’s biggest sporting event is about to happen. Realistically, though, they don’t have the silky skills of their heroes. But when things go wrong, the parents of Australia can take comfort if they’re covered with AAMI,” said Ogilvy Australia ECD Hilary Badger.

“At a time when most of Australia will be unified around supporting our athletes, we want to reinforce how Australia’s leading national insurer is there to support our little athletes in the making when things don’t quite go to plan,” said AAMI’s head of brand & content, Rapthi Thanapalasingam.

Credits:

Client: AAMI (Suncorp)

CMO/EGM Brand & Customer Experience: Mim Haysom

Head of Brand & Content: Rapthi Thanapalasingam

AAMI Brand & Marketing Manager: Toby Gill

AAMI Marketing Lead: Liza Friedman

Mass Brands Marketing Specialist: Breanna Webster

AAMI Marketing Specialist: Sally Frank

Strategy & Creative Agency: Ogilvy Australia

Production: Hogarth

Production Company: Scoundrel

Director: Tim Bullock

VFX: Blockhead VFX

Sound: Squeak E Clean Studios

Media: OMD

Photographer: Chris Tovo

Retoucher: Aaron Foster @ Studio ADFX