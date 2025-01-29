CampaignsNewsletter

Gordon Ramsay Takes Up Farming & Finds Inner Peace In Supercell Campaign Via Uncommon Creative Studio

Supercell has released an ad featuring chef Gordon Ramsay to promote its farming game, Hay Day, via Uncommon Creative Studio.

The campaign features a TVC and an in-game limited edition add-on, which sees Ramsay appear as an in-game character from 15 to 24 January, helping players with their farms. He replaces fan favourite ‘Greg’ who has “gone on a fishing trip”.

The film shows Ramsay seeking inner peace by trying various methods like affirmations and laughter therapy, but nothing works.

He eventually finds harmony through farming, tying into the game’s theme.

“I’m known for many things, but being zen is not one of them. What people don’t know is thanks to Hay Day, I’ve found a new sense of calm from harvesting crops and feeding livestock,” Ramsay said.

Client: Supercell
Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio Stockholm

