Gordon Ramsay & Janine Allis Head Up Search For Australia’s Next Food Star

Australia’s newest entrepreneur hopefuls, looking to turn their dreams into reality, will put everything on the line in Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, a brand-new series for the 9Network, premiering Tuesday, March 26, at 7.30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

Breaking into the multi-billion-dollar food and beverage industry can be an impossible feat unless you’re lucky enough to have some big investors behind you.

Global culinary superstar and CEO Gordon Ramsay will be pitted against Australian business mogul Janine Allis. With an investment of $250,000 each, they’re on the hunt for Australia’s most exciting and innovative new food and drink ideas to mentor and invest in.

Contestants will first pitch their concepts, hoping to win a place in the competition and their dream investor. With only 14 spots up for grabs, they will need to put their best foot forward to impress Gordon and Janine for the chance to be selected for one of their teams.

These two teams of driven, ambitious, competitive and creative contestants will then have to fight to survive and compete in various high-pressure challenges. The losing team faces an intense grilling from Gordon and Janine where one team member will be eliminated.

Battling it out for their place at the top, they’ll need to prove they have what it takes to succeed in all the essential elements of running a successful business, including customer service, marketing, sales, branding, and event management.

The winning entrepreneur from each team will take home a cash prize of $250,000 investment, as well as a one-year mentorship program from either Gordon or Janine as their investor.

“This is a competition that highlights the most exciting food and drink ideas in the country, some of which may have never been heard of before. Viewers will see what Australia has in terms of Food Stars, and these businesses are going to surprise you,” Ramsey said.

“Australia’s food and beverage businesses are some of the most innovative in the world, and the entrepreneurs behind them have thrown everything they have into it. Food Stars showcases some of these extraordinary concepts and products, and viewers will get to see just what they’re made of. It is one hell of a journey,” Allis said.

Who will have the raw ingredients, and what will it take to become Australia’s next Food Star?

This bold and competitive format with Gordon Ramsay, already broadcasting in the UK and US, is produced by Endemol Shine Australia (A Banijay company) and Studio Ramsay Global (a FOX Entertainment company) for the 9Network.