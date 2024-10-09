Gorden Tallis Gets A “Bear Transplant” As The Bundy Bear Makes Triumphant Return During NRL Finals

After a 15-year hiatus, the iconic Bundy R. Bear from Bundaberg Rum made an epic comeback during the 2024 NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final as part of a new brand campaign – ‘Forever Classic’.
The new ‘Forever Classic’ platform is all about Bundy Rum facilitating good times and classic moments with friends, focusing on classic stitch-ups to bring a nostalgic yet refreshing twist to the brand.
To ‘bring back the bear’, Bundaberg Rum and its lead creative agency partner Leo Burnett Australia worked with Academy Award-winning costume and prosthetics house ‘Odd Studio’ to develop the fully animatronic 7-foot polar bear, which will be used in all future commercials.
The 30-second film, titled ‘Bear Transplant’, premiered on broadcast and in-stadium during half-time at the NRL Grand Final and starred the famously bald NRL legend Gorden ‘The Raging Bull’ Tallis. This is the first in a series of four TVCs that will go live over the coming months to bring the Forever Classic platform to life, all directed by Mr Inbetween director Nash Edgerton.
To further bring the banter to life in-stadium and connect to the world of the TVC, fans who purchased a Bundy & Cola received a white polar bear wig, with one lucky wig-adorned attendee going on to win the prize of a hair transplant in Turkey*! This was facilitated through the NRL Fan App and announced live during half-time.
This integrated campaign has been delivered by Leo Burnett Australia in partnership with Hearts & Science for media planning and HAVAS Red, who led the earned storytelling of the campaign – underpinned by a score of Bundy-loving influencers to celebrate the return of the Bear.
“The return of Bundy R. Bear at the NRL Grand Final is a proud moment for us, embodying the humour, heart, and unmistakable Aussie spirit of Bundaberg Rum. We’re thrilled to bring Bundy Bear back to his loyal fans after such a long break, and having Gorden Tallis onboard for this classic Bundy moment only heightens the excitement. This is just the beginning of many more timeless moments with our mate Bundy as we launch the ‘Forever Classic’ platform,” said Matt Miles, Marketing Manager – Rum Portfolio at Diageo.
“Getting the opportunity to bring back the iconic Bundy bear was a real career highlight. We’re excited for Aussies to connect with their 7-foot furry mate even more as the whole campaign rolls out over the next few months. We were unfortunately not eligible to enter the Turkey promotion,” said Tim Woolford and Tommy Cehak, group creative directors at Leo Burnett Australia.
