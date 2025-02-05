AdvertisingNewsletterTechnology

Google’s Q4 Ad Revenue Up 10%, Led By Strong Gains In YouTube & Search

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
2 Min Read

By region, Asia Pacific underperformed compared with the US and EMEA.

Google has grown its quarterly advertising revenues by 10 per cent to $84.1 billion, with solid gains in YouTube (up 13.8 per cent) and search (up 12.5 per cent).

This was offset by Google’s ad network, which continues its downwards trajectory with a 4.1 per cent quarterly slump.

In 2024, advertising revenue increased by a similar amount including a 14.7 per cent lift in YouTube and 13.2 per cent rise in search advertising.
By region, overall revenues in the US and EMEA were in-line with overall company growth trends, but APAC under-performed with 8.8 per cent growth in constant currency terms.

Google Cloud revenues increased 30 per cent to $12 billion led by growth in Google Cloud Total operating income increased by 31 per cent and operating margin expanded by 5 percentage points to 32 per cent.

“Q4 was a strong quarter driven by our leadership in AI and momentum across the business. We are building, testing, and launching products and models faster than ever, and making significant progress in compute and driving efficiencies,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.

“In Search, advances like AI Overviews and Circle to Search are increasing user engagement. Our AI-powered Google Cloud portfolio is seeing stronger customer demand, and YouTube continues to be the leader in streaming watchtime and podcasts.

“Together, Cloud and YouTube exited 2024 at an annual revenue run rate of $110 billion. Our results show the power of our differentiated full-stack approach to AI innovation and the continued strength of our core businesses. We are confident about the opportunities ahead, and to accelerate our progress, we expect to invest approximately $75 billion in capital expenditures in 2025.”

YouTube’s push into television viewing has accelerated. About 15 per cent of Shorts viewing is now on the TV box, while podcast viewing accounted for 10 per cent of total television viewing.

Related posts:

  1. Google’s Open-Source Meridian MMM Now Open To All As Sector Continues To Heat Up
  2. Which Brands Scored A Touchdown? B&T’s Full Play-By-Play Of All The Super Bowl Ad Action
  3. Indie Creative Agency Fuller Promotes Kate Fuller To Managing Director
  4. UM Government Head Brett Elliott To Join Dentsu As Media Chief Operating Officer
TAGGED:
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

The Client Relationship Consultancy Rebrands To Verity Relationship Intelligence
Larissa Ozard departs Seven.
Larissa Ozard Bids Farewell To Seven
Keep Talking
TV Ratings (4/2/25) & (3/2/25): MAFS’ Ryan Ranks Jacqui 4th During Photo Ranking Challenge, Promising Her “100% Honesty”
Register Lost your password?