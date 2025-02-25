Google’s Gemini Comes To Salesforce’s Agentforce

Salesforce adds Google’s Gemini AI to its Agentforce platform.

Now this will allow Salesforce customers to build Agentforce agents using Gemini and to deploy Salesforce on Google Cloud.

This is an expansion of the existing partnership that allows customers to use data bi-directionally from Google BigQuery, and Salesforce via zero copy technology—further equipping customers with the data, AI, trust and actions they need to bring autonomous agents into their businesses.

“Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we’re giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use,” said Srini Tallapragada, Salesforce president and chief engineering and customer success officer.

“Salesforce offers a complete enterprise-grade agentic AI platform that makes it easy to deploy new capabilities easily and realise business value fast. Google Cloud is a pioneer in enterprise agentic AI, offering some of the most powerful, capable models, agents, and AI development tools on the planet. Together we are creating the best place for businesses to scale with digital labour.”

“Salesforce’s selection of Google Cloud as a major infrastructure provider means enterprise customers can now deploy some of their most critical applications on our highly secure, AI-optimised infrastructure — with minimal friction,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

“Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics, and more.”

“At Wayfair, we’re deeply committed to using data and AI to create exceptional customer experiences,” said Fiona Tan, CTO of Wayfair.

“The Salesforce and Google Cloud partnership, particularly the availability of Salesforce on Google Cloud infrastructure and the integration of Agentforce and Gemini, offers powerful new capabilities to personalise interactions and empower our teams to better serve our customers.”