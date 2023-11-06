Google Shows Australians What AI Is Capable Of With New Campaign From 72andSunny

The Google Pixel 8 Pro puts the best of Google AI in your hands in new campaign via 72andSunny

While most Australians are aware of the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, many do not yet know the ways in which it is already capable of enhancing day-to-day life. This latest Google Pixel campaign from 72andSunny aims to excite Aussies by showing what’s possible when Google’s latest AI advancements can be experienced in the palm of your hand, with the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Helmed by award-winning comedy director Dave Wood from Good Oil, each film is a slice of an Aussie moment being ruined, then somehow saved by Google Pixel 8 Pro. From erasing the noise of a low-flying jet, to snapping the perfect photo of kids who won’t stand still, the new Google Pixel proves itself to be a uniquely helpful device.

“We want Australians to have a chuckle and feel seen in these everyday ruined moments. Because while they’re only small disasters, the role Google AI can play in fixing them is huge. We always enjoy our creative collaboration with the Google team. Then Dave Wood brought his underplayed comedy swagger to these Google stories – we’re all thrilled with how these Pixel 8 Pro spots came to life,” said Genevieve Hoey, creative lead for 72andSunny ANZ.

“We’re incredibly excited for all that the Google Pixel 8 Pro can offer – it delivers fresh innovation to the smartphone category and provides Australians with an opportunity to experience Google’s latest AI advancements in a device that fits right in their pocket. With these films, we’re pleased to showcase how Google Pixel’s unique and AI-centric features are capable of enhancing Australians’ day-to-day lives in helpful ways,” said Julia Davis, director, devices & services marketing at Google AUNZ.

The films will run on Online Video, TV and BVOD, supported by a wider integrated marketing campaign for the new Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro across OOH, digital and social.

This launch builds on previous Pixel 7 launch work from 72andSunny with Magda Szubanski and award winning Google AFL brand building campaigns.

Credits

Client: Google Australia

Creative: 72andSunny ANZ

Media: PHD Australia and Media Futures Group / EssenceMediacom

Director: Dave Wood

DOP: Marty Williams

Producer: Lee Thomson

Production Company: Good Oil Films

Offline edit: The Editors

Post production: White Chocolate

Sound Studio: Otis

Music Supervisor: Charmed I’m Sure