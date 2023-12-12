Google Reveals Premier Partner Award Winners For 2023!

Google Reveals Premier Partner Award Winners For 2023!
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



The winners of Google’s highly coveted Premier Partner Awards 2023 have been revealed from an exceptional shortlist.

The Premier Partner Awards celebrate the remarkable work of top digital agencies in both Australia and New Zealand and are open to the top three per cent of Google Partner agencies.

Naturally, Google knows a thing or two about digital marketing, so recognition from the brand means a helluva lot — providing significant kudos from around the industry. Plus, Google truly values the role that agencies play in the digital marketing ecosystem and their expertise, making it extra keen to recognise the invaluable work they do.

To celebrate the awards, this year Google hosted an afternoon of thought leadership and panel discussions before handing out the awards.

The first panel discussion focused on AI (it wouldn’t be an event in 2023 without at least a mention and saw the group unpack the key AI developments from the year and talk about how they’re putting AI to use in solving real business challenges. The panel featured:

  • Panel host: Carly Hollis, agency head at Google
  • Panelist: James Dixon, chief digital officer at Atomic 212
  • Panelist: Cameron Bryant, partner at Sparro
  • Panelist: Kellyn Coetzee, head of performance media & AI at Kinesso.

The second “Unlocking Brand and Performance” saw the four speakers discuss how brands and agencies have secured brand investment and used YouTube to deliver both long and short-term business objectives. It featured:

  • Panel host: Hayley Botes, market head for commercial business, New Zealand, Google
  • Panelist: Lani Cummins, general manager of Incubeta
  • Panelist: David Brownless, head of performance, HNRY
  • Panelist: Emma Clapperton, head of brand, HNRY.

Then it was onto the awards. This year indie shop Sparro took home two gongs this year, reflecting the very impressive 12 months it has had.

Here’s the full list of winners:

  • App Growth: for expertise and innovation in app campaigns that helped clients grow, acquire, and retain new customers — Alley Group.
  • Brand Awareness: Awarded for driving brand awareness for sustainable growth in a changing world — Sparro.
  • International Growth: Awarded for helping clients expand into new markets and drive sustainable international growth — Digital Minds Group.
  • Lead Generation: Awarded for partnering with clients to generate high-quality leads at scale — Sparro.
  • Online Sales: Awarded for driving online sales in moments of shopper deliberation and discovery — dentsu Australia.
  • Workplace Excellence: Awarded for inclusive company principles that benefit talent and improve the workplace — Soul & Wolf.

This year Google has also recognised the agency with the highest lift in performance in each of the first four categories, with a Breakthrough Excellence Award.

  • Breakthrough Excellence in Brand Awareness: Calibrate (NZ)
  • Breakthrough Excellence in Online Sales: Pattern
  • Breakthrough Excellence in Lead Generation: Hatched
  • Breakthrough Excellence in App Growth: Reload Media.

You can find out more about the winners, and check out the rest of the very worthy finalists here.

To find out more about the Premier Partner Awards, and how to enter next year, check out Google’s dedicated site.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Google Premier Partner Awards

Latest News

Pippa Chambers Announced As Cannes In Cairns Content Director
  • Advertising

Pippa Chambers Announced As Cannes In Cairns Content Director

Former editor, seasoned adland journalist and content curator, Pippa Chambers, has joined The Misfits as Cannes in Cairns content director. Having launched in 2022, APAC’s festival of creativity Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, has gone from strength to strength and shows no signs of slowing down. Having attracted 1,200 people in 2023, the annual […]

Vogue Living Announces VL50 Awards Celebrating All Things Design
  • Media

Vogue Living Announces VL50 Awards Celebrating All Things Design

Vogue Living has announced the inaugural VL50 Awards, a celebration of the country’s top 50 interior designers, architects, landscape designers, product designers and artists, will launch in February 2024. VL50 is presented in partnership with luxury furniture business Mobilia, along with supporting partners Range Rover, Ruinart and Waterford. “For 58 years, Vogue Living has championed […]

Image lead story Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner
  • Advertising

Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner

Luxury multinational resort Shangri-La has joined Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest as a hotel partner. The deal sees the powerhouse event more than double accommodation partners for 2024. The popular establishment, located in the heart of The Marina in Cairns, joins Pullman Cairns International, Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort, The Doubletree by Hilton Cairns, and […]

SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates
  • Advertising

SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates

SXSW has announced that it will be back in 2024, revealing dates for the second conference. SXSW SYDNEY 2024 MONDAY 14 – SUNDAY 20, OCTOBER “To say SXSW Sydney left a mark on the city in its inaugural year is an understatement. The team pulled together a remarkable grand-scale event that brought together APAC’s creative […]

Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024
  • Advertising

Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024

There’s no limit for thrill-seekers at Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, as the leading APAC festival of creativity reveals Reef Unlimited as the official adventure partner for the 2024 event. With three days of inspiring, bold and exclusive content tipped for Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest, it’s important that delegates not only soak […]

Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House
  • Campaigns

Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House

Introducing #JoyFace. Honda’s answer to the launch of the all-new CR-V. Coinciding with the significant milestone for the business, celebrating 75 years in the industry, the team have unveiled a captivating video series and national giveaway starring Australian comedian Tommy Little. With the help of creative agency Mushroom Creative House, the team produced the strategy […]

Hong Kong - May 231 2013: a giant Rubber duckie are ready in the dock. Giant Rubber Duck Sculpture By Florentijn Hofman, visit Hong Kong today which draw the attention of hong kong people
  • Campaigns

Big Duck Energy In Sydney Harbour

Giant 40ft inflatable duck to float into Darling Harbour ahead of Sydney Premiere of MIGRATION on December 17. To celebrate the release of Illumination’s new original comedy Migration, Gwen, the lovable duckling daughter, will be the BIG special guest at the Sydney Premiere on Sunday, 17 December. The 40ft high inflatable Gwen will migrate along […]

Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years
  • Marketing

Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years

The AFL is pleased to announce a four-year partnership extension with hospitality group Accor as the official accommodation partner of the AFL and AFLW until the end of 2027. Lead image: L-R: Sarah Derry (CEO Accor Pacific), Kylie Rogers (AFL EGM Customer and Commercial), Peta Webster (AFL GM Commercial), and Anne Gill (Senior Vice President Commercial, […]

LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport
  • Media

LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport

LiSTNR is off to a flying start for summer with its bumper sports content, which is set to turn up the heat all season long. Lead image: LiSTNR Cricket: Adam Peacock, Gus Worland, Mark Taylor, Brad Haddin & Alyssa Healy Kicking off with Triple M Rocks Cricket live from the pitch at Perth’s Optus Stadium tomorrow, […]

NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios
  • Media

NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios

News Corp Australia today announced the appointment of Rachel Fountain (lead image) as content director, audio (news, sport and lifestyle) for NewsCast, the company’s on-demand audio division. In this new role Fountain will work alongside the company’s newsrooms to develop news, sport and lifestyle audio programming as the business continues to build its commercial audio offering. […]