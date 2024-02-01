Google Releases Super Bowl Spot Teaser Created By Blind Director

Google has released a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at its Super Bowl commercial which has been directed by Adam Morse, a “filmmaker who happens to be blind”.

The video explains how Morse was able to direct the advert using Google’s AI-powered Guided Frame feature that emits audio cues to tell the users what is in the frame.

“Making this film allows me to translate the blind experience and put viewers into the point of view of a blind person,” added Morse.

The Super Bowl spot will tell the story of the relationship blind man and his girlfriend and how he has been able to capture special moments in their life using the Guided Frame feature. It also sheds light on some common misconceptions of blindness.

“I’m doing my best to translate an experience of blindness that feels authentic to me that can also be accessible to people with sight,” continued Morse.

This included using petroleum jelly to smear camera lenses and refract incoming light. Morse explained that while his eyes appear fine from the outside, his optic nerve is dead causing his blindness.

“Through the corner of my eye, I’ll have an influence over framing but not be able to pick up on the details. I rely on my team to look at the details for me,” he added.

“Being on this journey, making this commercial, I just felt so much love on the set,” he added.