Google Australia Partners With Ex-West Coast Eagle Nic Naitanui For Google Pixel 9 Launch Via 72andSunny

To help launch Google’s newest suite of flagship devices in Australia – the Pixel 9 series – a new campaign from 72andSunny demonstrates how the magic of Pixel’s AI technology can help audiences take inspiration from the world around them.

Focusing on Google Pixel’s ‘Circle To Search’ feature, the TVC sees ex-West Coast Eagles player Nic Naitanui finding unexpected inspiration in a seemingly everyday moment. Directed by award-winning director Spencer Susser, the TVC will air throughout the 2024 AFL Men’s Finals and AFLW season.

The campaign’s launch coincides with the release of Baker Boy’s new single, ‘KING,’ which features in the TVC. This is the second time 72andSunny, Google, and Baker Boy have collaborated after winning the inaugural ARIA Award in 2023 for ‘Best use of an Australian recording in an Advertisement’ for the Google ‘Helping You Help Others’ campaign.

The film will run across TV and BVOD, supported by a wider integrated marketing campaign for the new Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold across a variety of media channels and platforms.

“Google’s partnership with the AFL offered us an opportunity to bring to life the cutting edge innovation of Pixel AI in a context Australians care about. Athletes are a point of inspiration to Aussies in every aspect of their lives, from what they wear, how they style themselves, to the products they use – Nic Nat was the perfect choice to help launch the stylish new Google Pixel 9 and demonstrate the magic of Pixel AI,” said Ross Berthinussen, president, 72andSunny ANZ.

“As a proud partner of the AFL for the last seven years, we couldn’t think of a better context in which to showcase all of the magic that’s possible when Australians have access to the best of Google’s AI in the palm of their hand. We were delighted to again partner with 72andSunny to create distinctly local work that we know will powerfully resonate with Australians,” said Emma Dodd, head of devices & services marketing, Google AUNZ.

Credits

Client: Google Australia

Creative: 72andSunny

Media: Media Futures Group / EssenceMediacom

Director: Spencer Susser

DOP: Stefan Duscio

Executive Producer Collider: Tom Slater

Production Company: Collider

Offline edit: ARC EDIT

Post production: ARC EDIT / White Chocolate

Sound Studio: MassiveMusic