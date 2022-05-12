Global Rev Gen Lands Bosco Anthony As Head Of Strategy And Growth

Sydney headquartered strategic media buying agency, Global Rev Gen (GRG) is celebrating its 13-year anniversary with a new refreshed brand look, website launch and distribution of a global market insights report, as well as the introduction of global strategist Bosco Anthony as head of strategy and growth.

GRG is delighted to welcome TEDx and international speaker, storyteller and global strategist Bosco Anthony to the team bringing in a wealth of international and national agency experience and business acumen. Bosco Anthony’s impressive 20-year portfolio has seen completion in over 1000 digital projects, 500 strategies in over 200 different sectors. Originating from Tanzania in East Africa, Bosco spent much of his adult life in Vancouver, Canada before calling Australia home.

Bosco Anthony noted, “I am thrilled to be part of a progressive and dynamic group of global specialists who have welcomed me and made me feel at home. I am humbled by the amazing culture and inspiring team of incredible talent. The agency is focused on being a brand immersive partner committed to delivering performance and data driven digital solutions through strategic marketing intelligence and insights.”

Commenting on the anniversary, founder Salvador Klein said, “The media buying landscape was just erupting in 2009 and I knew it was the perfect opportunity to start a smart performance-based agency driven by international marketing intelligence. What began from humble roots in my apartment in Bondi has now transformed into a global digital media buying juggernaut with offices and staff from around the world including Sydney, Brisbane, Cebu, Belgrade, Philippines, London. I am very proud of GRG’s growth over the years”

Salvador Klein and co-owners, Brad Pickett and William Bakhos own a collection of emerging companies including creative high performance data insights group QuantPlus, lifestyle platform Routinr, media buying consultancy GRG and other start-up investments. The collective trio also sit on various advisory boards around the world.

General manager, Jacqueline Balsamo also revealed, “GRG rose to prominence having served as a performance media buying partner to close to half of the universities in Australia. Over time we quickly became the go to global experts for digital media buying solutions to the higher education sector known for our international market positioning insights. Post Covid, we are focusing on expanding our services and diversifying our portfolio with international travel resuming. We now have a presence into other emerging sectors inclusive of Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Technology and Finance. We are really excited for the brand refresh, in addition to our Head of Strategy and Growth and upcoming changes in how we tell our story.”

It has been a busy month for GRG with a new brand look, a new website launch, a global market insights report and a key hire to the leadership team. According to Statistia the global digital ad spend is $455.3 billion with North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe projected to be having the highest spend distribution by 2024. Despite the impact of Covid the APAC region digital marketing spend in 2020 equated to $86.93 billion.

“Like so many businesses, GRG has had to evolve as we moved into an online and remote working environment. We have thus engaged with industries that have shown resilience during unprecedented times. With the reopening of international borders, there has been a resurgence in digital paid media activity and our amazing clients are ready to embark on a bold new frontier,” Balsamo said.

“Global Rev Gen is an internationally recognised progressive and bespoke digital media buying solutions provider and consultancy. Founded in 2009, GRG prides itself as being a digital performance brand immersive partner in both domestic and international markets with a strong focus on performance and data.”