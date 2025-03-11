Advertising

Global Creative Experience Agency Bearded Kitten Appoints Vinny Panchal As Managing Partner Following Sydney Office Launch

Vinny Panchal, managing partner Bearded Kitten.
Bearded Kitten, global creative experience agency, has appointed Vinny Panchal as managing partner to focus on the company’s Australian operations.

Panchal brings over a decade of experience at Jack Morton Worldwide and across global agencies, including Weber Shandwick.

Bearded Kitten’s Sydney office launched last year.

“In a world where creative experiences have become increasingly predictable and programmatic, I was instantly drawn to Bearded Kitten’s unique festival-first approach to audience engagement. Their vertical runway for Farage’s Two Point One launch – where models defied gravity instead of walking a traditional catwalk – showcases the innovative thinking that resonates with Australian audiences. I’m excited to help this talented team bring their Kitten-inspired transformation to the vibrant APAC market,” Panchal said.

“Vinny’s appointment represents a pivotal moment for our Australian operations. His unique understanding of audience engagement and proven ability to transform brand moments into cultural phenomena makes him ideal to help bring our festival DNA to the APAC market. For us, every event should feel like stepping into a new world. Vinny inherently understands how to create those immersive experiences,” Barney Sutton, founder & CEO of Bearded Kitten added.

From the Sydney headquarters, Panchal will collaborate with a team of creatives, technical innovators and talent dedicated to brand activations.

“This is more than just expanding our footprint. It’s about bringing our festival-inspired approach to Australia’s already dynamic experience landscape – one that infuses energy and community spirit into every brand interaction. We’re inviting brands seeking unforgettable experiences and creators who champion fun to join us in this movement,” Panchal added.

