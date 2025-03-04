Advertising

Labelium Group Wins GHD Media Account For ANZ

Ghd head of marketing, Karen Cox.
Ghd has appointed Labelium Group, digital media agency, to its full media remit in Australia and New Zealand following a competitive review and pitch process. The appointment commenced in January 2025 and covers holistic media strategy, planning, and buying across all channels, including paid search, paid social, and programmatic advertising.

The ghd account will be managed through a collaboration between Labelium Sydney and Ryvalmedia Brisbane. Both agencies are a part of the Labelium Group in Australia. This partnership will harness Labelium’s expertise in the beauty industry alongside Ryvalmedia’s local presence in Brisbane, ensuring a tailored approach to ghd’s media strategy in the region.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to partner with ghd, an iconic brand synonymous with innovation and excellence in the haircare industry. This win underscores Labelium’s deep understanding of the beauty landscape and our ability to deliver holistic, data-driven media strategies. At Labelium, we share ghd’s ambition for market leadership, and by combining our global expertise with Ryvalmedia’s strong local presence, we’re confident we can drive significant growth and brand impact for ghd across Australia and New Zealand,” Labelium managing director Australia, Adrien Bouteille said.

“We are excited to bring Labelium on board to enhance our paid media strategy across Australia and New Zealand. This partnership marks an exciting opportunity to refine our holistic media approach, and we look forward to maximising the impact of ghd’s innovative launches that we have coming up in 2025 and beyond,” ghd head of marketing, Karen Cox added.

