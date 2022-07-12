The Inside Scoop On How To Win A B&T Award With Judge Karen Halligan

Feel like you’re forgetting something? Entries for the 2022 B&T Awards, in partnership with YouTube, are closing in less than a week!

Fear not! If you’re reading this before 5pm AEST (Monday 18 July 2022) then time is still on your side.

We know it’s a mad dash to the finish line this award entry season, but it’s time for the final sprint!

To give you a leg-up we’ve been bringing you the How To Win a B&T Award mini series in partnership with YouTube. Last time, Lindsey Evans, CEO and Founding Partner of Special Group, shared the golden advice that snagged Special a whopping ten B&T Awards last year! Today we’re giving you the inside scoop from longtime B&T Awards judge, Karen Halligan, partner at KPMG Customer.

If there’s anyone who knows what makes an award winning entry, it’s Halligan. Get the exclusive below…