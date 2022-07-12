The Inside Scoop On How To Win A B&T Award With Judge Karen Halligan

The Inside Scoop On How To Win A B&T Award With Judge Karen Halligan
Amy Shapiro
By Amy Shapiro
Feel like you’re forgetting something? Entries for the 2022 B&T Awards, in partnership with YouTube, are closing in less than a week!

Fear not! If you’re reading this before 5pm AEST (Monday 18 July 2022) then time is still on your side.

We know it’s a mad dash to the finish line this award entry season,  but it’s time for the final sprint!

To give you a leg-up we’ve been bringing you the How To Win a B&T Award mini series in partnership with YouTube. 

Last time, Lindsey Evans, CEO and Founding Partner of Special Group, shared the golden advice that snagged Special a whopping ten B&T Awards last year!

Today we’re giving you the inside scoop from longtime B&T Awards judge, Karen Halligan, partner at KPMG Customer. 

If there’s anyone who knows what makes an award winning entry, it’s Halligan. Get the exclusive below…

There really is nothing like a deadline, so get started on your entries for the B&T Awards in partnership with YouTube HERE ASAP!

For all other info about this year’s awards head straight here.

Key dates for the diary include:

  • Entries close: Monday 18th July 2022 (5pm AEST)
  • Late entries close: Monday 25th July 2022 (5pm AEST)
  • Finalists announced: Thursday 8th September 2022
  • Live-judging day: Wednesday 21st September 2022
  • Awards night: Friday 4th November 2022 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

