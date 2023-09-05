Gerety Awards Announces Its 2023 Winners

Gerety Awards Announces Its 2023 Winners
The Gerety Awards – the only creative awards to be judged by an all-female panel – have revealed their 2023 winners.

The 2023 Gerety Awards jury have awarded 4 Grand Prix, 27 Gold, 69 Silver, 65 Bronze, with 159 entries remaining on the shortlist.

The campaigns taking home the Grand Prix represent creativity at its best for big world issues like climate change, refugees and immigration, diversity but also humour, a cherished and missed trait in the industry today.

The campaign for the Government of Tuvalu by The Monkeys also wins a Gold in the Work for Good Cut and other Australian winners include the innovative step counting device designed for chickens “Fitchix” for Honest Eggs Co. by VMLY&R with a Gold in Innovation Cut; the challenging “Through their Eyes” campaign for Maybelline by Truce Films with a Silver in Work for Good Cut and “All Or Something” for AIA Australia by Bullfrog with a Bronze in the Health Cut.

Grand Prix were Awarded to The Monkeys, Edelman, McCann and DDB:

Grand Prix for Alternative media in the Innovation Cut:

The First Digital Nation for The Government of Tuvalu, by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Grand Prix for Integrated Campaign in the Experience Cut:
See My Skin,  Vaseline Healing Jelly for Unilever by Edelman

Grand Prix for Strategy in the Work For Good Cut:
Where To Settle for Mastercard by McCann Warsaw

Grand Prix for Integrated Campaign in the Humour Cut:
Apologize the Rainbow for Skittles by DDB Chicago

Globally the most Awarded piece of work is THE GLITCH for Alzheimer Forschung Initiative by BBDO Germany, winning 3 Gold, 3 Silver and a Bronze.

The second most awarded piece of work is Apologize the Rainbow for Skittles by DDB Chicago winning 1 Grand Prix, 2 Gold, and a Silver.

Shout for Movistar by VMLY&R Mexico is the third most awarded piece of work picking up 1 Gold, 4 Silvers and a Bronze.

The most awarded brand in the world at the 2023 Gerety Awards is McDonald’s. Joan Colletta Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing McDonald’s had the following to say: “Being recognized by the Gerety awards in this way is especially meaningful given McDonald’s relentless focus on building more relevant connections with our diverse fan base around the world.  Congratulations to all the brands recognized this year and we’re proud to be in your company.”

This year’s winners come from 34 different countries. The Gerety Awards, is the only creative prize to reward advertising campaigns that resonate most with a female audience. With judging sessions held around the world each year Gerety brings together some of the greatest creative leaders to look at work from a powerful perspective.

See all the 2023 winners at www.geretyawards.com



