Geelong Cracks Open Extended Deal With Carlton & United Breweries
Geelong Football Club has announced a five-year renewal of its partnership with Carlton & United Breweries (CUB).
Lead Image: L-R – Simon Kelleher (Geelong FC), Isaac Smith (Former Geelong Player), Brian Phan (Asahi Beverages)
With the opening of the new Joel Selwood Stand at GMHBA Stadium increasing the capacity to 40,000 people, beer-loving Cats fans can still enjoy Carlton Draught, Great Northern Super Crisp, Peroni, Mountain Goat Very Enjoyable Beer and more on-tap. CUB packaged beers and ciders will also be stocked in bar fridges across the stadium, helping ensure Cats fans have access to Australia’s leading beer range.
“We are thrilled to announce the renewal of our partnership with Carlton & United Breweries for a further five years,” said Geelong Football Club chief operating officer Simon Kelleher.
“With the Joel Selwood Stand increasing our capacity for all Geelong home games to 40,000, our priority is to deliver an unmistakably Geelong match day experience at GMHBA Stadium for our members and supporters. After working closely with the team, it was clear what was best for our members and supporters was an extension of our long-standing partnership. We look forward to delivering CUB’s much-loved beverage products to patrons in 2024 and elevating this partnership over the course of the next five years”.
CUB is a proud part of Asahi Beverages. “Geelong fans have watched some of the all-time great moments in football at their home ground with a fresh CUB beer in hand. We are delighted to be continuing that great tradition with this announcement,” said Asahi Beverages group chief growth & strategy officer Brian Phan.
“We love being associated with the Geelong community through our brands, and it doesn’t get much more Geelong than GMHBA Stadium”.
To celebrate Geelong’s unique regional identity, beers from Torquay-based Blackmans Brewery will also be served at the stadium. As part of a separate deal with the Cats, Asahi Lifestyle Beverages drinks, including Pepsi Max, Solo, Gatorade, and Cool Ridge, will continue to be available at the stadium.
Geelong has also announced the extension of its partnership with Simonds Homes for a further five years. First joining the Cats in 2006, the extension will see Simonds Homes and Geelong Cats partnership span an incredible 17 years.
Further deepening the connection between the two organisations, Simonds Homes launched its new brand campaign, How Australia Homes, at Round 1 victory against the Saints in front of 39,352 fans at GMHBA Stadium.
The continuation of the partnership will see Simonds Homes expand its presence at the Cats. In addition to remaining the Club’s ball sponsor, Simonds Homes will appear on the men’s playing and travel shorts, Club media backdrop, and increased signage throughout GMHBA Stadium.
“The values alignment between our two organisations is evident to everyone within them, and it’s been the foundation of our partnership since 2006,” Geelong Football Club CEO Steve Hocking said.
“Together, we’ve chased greatness and driven each other’s ambitions and achievements over the years whilst always remaining committed to the unmistakable, personal experiences of everyone who’s come in contact with us”.
“We’re excited to extend our partnership with Geelong Cats throughout 2024. Our collaboration exemplifies our shared values of teamwork, excellence, and commitment to our community, and we’ve been proud to have been a part of their success throughout previous seasons,” said Simonds Homes Chief Executive Officer David McKeown.
“As long-time sponsors of the Cats, we couldn’t think of a better place to unveil our new and overarching brand campaign, How Australia Homes, than at their Round 1 kick-off at the GMHBA stadium. This campaign showcases our customers and community, echoing the spirit of both Simonds and the Geelong Cats”.
“We look forward to another exciting season of growth, success, and unforgettable moments on and off the field”.
Formerly, a home ground naming rights partner of the Cats from 2012-2017, Simonds Homes is one of Victoria’s largest detached homebuilders with operations in New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia, Simonds Homes has been renowned for bringing home ownership within Australia’s reach since its establishment in 1949.
