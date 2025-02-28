G’day Advertising Wins Sales Contract For WeTransfer Advertising In ANZ

G’day Advertising, a leading independent media sales house, is proud to announce that it has been selected as WeTransfer’s advertising sales partner in Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership grants G’day Advertising the exclusive rights to represent WeTransfer’s premium advertising inventory across the region, providing brands with unique, high-impact digital advertising opportunities.

WeTransfer boasts more than 80 million monthly active users worldwide, including 700,000 in Australia and 300,000 in New Zealand, offers brands a unique and powerful opportunity to connect with consumers in a way that is visually engaging and non-intrusive.

“The partnership with WeTransfer represents a significant milestone for G’day Advertising,” said David Boldeman, MD and founder of G’day Advertising. “Our expertise in connecting global publishers with premium brands in the Australian and New Zealand market was a significant draw for WeTransfer. As a premium sales house, our network of clients and approach to delivering mutually beneficial partnerships was a strong fit with WeTransfer’s global customer base which is heavily focused on fashion, technology and high-end, luxury consumer goods.”

“We’re excited to partner with David and the G’day Advertising team,” said Dara Nasr, VP global sales at WeTransfer. “Their depth in the ANZ market and innovative approach to brand partnerships was a key reason for us to select G’day as our exclusive partner in the market.”

With this agreement, G’day Advertising will provide Australian and New Zealand advertisers with access to WeTransfer’s premium full-screen ad formats, enabling brands to reach highly engaged users at key moments of productivity and creativity. The partnership aligns with G’day Advertising’s mission to bring cutting-edge advertising solutions to the local market, offering brands a new channel to captivate their audiences.

In addition to WeTransfer, G’day Advertising also represents leading media brands including Cosmos & CSIRO Publishing, CareForKids, LoveToKnow Media, Techfinitive, GRAZIA, and ICON, expanding its diverse portfolio of high-quality advertising opportunities.

WeTransfer’s unique advertising solution, including video, animated and full-screen static formats have been leveraged by some of the world’s biggest brands, from technology giants to fashion powerhouses, delivering unparalleled brand awareness and engagement. By integrating with WeTransfer’s unique platform, Australian and New Zealand advertisers will be able to benefit from a creative-first, user-friendly advertising experience.