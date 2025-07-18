Val Morgan Reports Australian Cinemas Biggest Week Of Admissions In Two Years

The Australian box office continues to go from strength to strength, with cinemas across the country recording their biggest week of admissions since Barbenheimer in July 2023.

From Thursday last week through to Wednesday this week, a total of 2.025 million admissions were delivered, with strong results across all key demographics, driven by a broad and compelling slate.

The highly anticipated release of James Gunn’s Superman delivered a record-breaking debut—including the highest opening day since Deadpool and Wolverine in July last year, and a total of 544,000 admissions in its first week.

Jurassic World: Rebirth held strong in its third week, pulling in 433,000 admissions, while How to Train Your Dragon took the third spot with 244,000 admissions. The live-action instalment has become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise with over $25 million at the Australian box office so far.

F1 The Movie also continued to drive audiences to cinemas, contributing 212,000 admissions over the seven-day period.

Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema, said the surge reflects the strength of the current slate and the continued appeal of the cinemagoing experience.

“The quality, depth and consistency of content in cinemas right now is exceptional, and it’s clear that Cinema continues to attract key audiences through first-run content that combines emotion, scale, and the power of shared experiences—elements that consistently set the channel apart from other forms of entertainment.”

Looking further ahead, major releases like Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash are set to deliver big audiences over the key retail and Christmas season, and well into Summer.

“The second half of the year is packed with bankable moments that will deliver for our core audiences,” Burbidge added. “Christmas and Summer are when cinema really delivers huge audiences but also massive benefits for brands looking to own key moments and stand out.”

Source: CineTAM 2025, CineTAM Live 2025, Numero.