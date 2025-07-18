BigCommerce Report Reveals Gen Z Shoppers Are Making More Cautious & Deliberate Financial Choices

Contrary to the common narrative that Gen Z are impulsive and profligate spenders, new research from BigCommerce, a provider of commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands reveals that Australia’s youngest online shoppers are making more cautious and deliberate financial choices.

According to the 2025 ANZ Online Shopping Report, over half of Australians aged 18 to 24 prefer to pay with debit cards when shopping online, the highest usage rate among all age groups.

This report also revealed a widespread decline in the use of credit cards across the region. Visa credit card usage has fallen by 8 per cent in the past two years, while debit card usage has remained stable. PayPal remains popular with older shoppers, while Afterpay use continues to grow, particularly among those aged 25 to 34. These generational differences in payment preferences highlight the need for retailers to offer a diverse range of options that reflect how different groups shop.

Beyond payments, the report also found key shifts in how Aussies engage with ecommerce. Free shipping continues to be a top priority, 86 per cent of shoppers have listed it as their preferred loyalty reward. However, expectations around delivery speed and cost are changing. Aussies are now willing to pay more for faster delivery of small items, with the average threshold rising to $18.73. At the same time, tolerance for high delivery fees on larger items has dropped significantly, with $119.49 considered acceptable in 2023 compared to $73.98 in 2025. The vast majority of shoppers say high shipping costs will cause them to abandon their cart, with 97 per cent citing it as a key barrier to purchase.

When it comes to building trust, reviews continue to play a critical role. Whilst 33 per cent of shoppers do not read any reviews before purchasing, 77 per cent say the absence of reviews would make them second-guess a purchase. This indicates that even when not actively engaged, the presence of reviews influences buyer confidence. Thoroughness also matters, with 70 per cent of respondents saying they are most influenced by reviews that offer detailed product insights.

Australians have also moved away from novelty features that once attracted attention. Interest in virtual try-ons and customer support chatbots has dropped, while tools like personalised recommendations and automated price alerts remain popular. Price tracking tools were selected by 59 per cent of shoppers as their most useful ecommerce feature, followed by 49 per cent who favour personalised recommendations. These trends point to a growing demand for ecommerce experiences that factor in the cost of living crisis and the need for efficient ecommerce solutions.

“The report shows that today’s shoppers expect thoughtful, value-driven experiences at every stage of the journey,” said Shannon Ingrey, vice president and general manager, APAC, BigCommerce.

“Younger consumers in particular are demonstrating a strong desire for control and value. Whether that is through choosing debit over credit, expecting faster delivery, or trusting detailed product reviews, they are shopping with intention. Retailers who understand and respond to these evolving behaviours will be best positioned to build lasting customer relationships.”