Concert Discovery Platform Whatslively Appoints Music Agency Noisy

Concert discovery platform Whatslively has appointed music and culture agency noisy to take it to the next level of brand partnerships.

Targeting music lovers across Australia in a fan-first and highly personalised way, the partnership has been born out of the expertise noisy has in media and partnerships alongside that of Whatslively’s eco-system of app, email database, social media channels and website.

Music fans rely on the Whatslively app to receive real-time concert alerts from their favourite artists they listen to on Apple Music and Spotify, plus being able to see every concert happening across Australia. From touring royalty to electronic heavyweights and grassroots local talent, the platform spans every genre – currently listing over 7000 concerts in Australia – allowing brands to tap into high intent music fans, authentically.

Whatslively’s concert alert emails are one of the most powerful tools in live music – reaching over 300,000 fans every month with highly relevant, artist-specific updates that consistently drive action, proven with its 43 per cent open rate.

Whatslively currently has more than 85,000 registered users on its mobile app, sends over 300,000 concert alerts per month, and drove over 21 million social impressions in Q1 2025 alone. Its audience is predominantly Gen Z and millennial, with a strong foothold in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

The deal has already resulted in its first successful partnership, a campaign with Fujifilm that leveraged Whatslively’s channels to drive awareness and engagement across the music community, to quickly sell out its pop up event.

“Whatslively is one of the most powerful and underutilised youth platforms in Australia,” said Harry Wilson, managing director of Noisy. “It sits at the intersection of data, tech and culture – and gives brands a way to engage music fans that is genuinely smart, targeted and scalable. We’re excited to open it up in new ways.”

“We’ve spent years focused on helping fans discover more live music and working closely with promoters to boost visibility for their tours,” said Trishanth Chandrahasan, co-founder of Whatslively. “This next chapter is about unlocking the full potential of our platform. We’ve never truly tapped into brand partnerships – so this is a massive opportunity to bring more value to our audience, and grow our business to continue serving live music fans in new ways.”

Whatslively joins noisy’s roster of owned media and festivals, including Australia’s largest nightlife platform, Lines.