Pet Circle Assembles With Warner Bros. & DC Studios To Fly Superman Campaign

Online pet retailer, Pet Circle, has teamed up with Warner Bros. and DC Studios to launch a supercharged Superman brand campaign, marking its biggest partnership to date and introducing the next evolution of the Pet Circle shopping experience.

The high-impact, multi-channel campaign launched in tandem with the theatrical release of the new live-action Superman movie and the debut of Pet Circle’s redesigned website.

Anchored by a $10,000 Superman giveaway, the campaign encouraged customers to create pet profiles to unlock more personalised recommendations and deals on Pet Circle’s new website, giving them access to a bold new shopping experience that’s faster, smarter, and more tailored for their pets than ever before.

Featuring a refreshed design, improved navigation, and new features – including enhanced search, personalised recommendations, elevated product listings with dynamic content and expert advice, and simplified auto delivery management – Pet Circle’s newly reimagined website puts more power in the hands of pet parents.

“When we heard the new Superman film would feature a canine sidekick named Krypto, we saw the perfect opportunity to rally our passionate pet-loving community around something super for Pet Circle,” said Ella Lymbereas, Pet Circle VP of brand and creative.

“The campaign also gave us the ideal moment to showcase our new website – a powerful upgrade designed to empower pet parents with smarter features and a more seamless, personalised shopping experience. It aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Superman story, giving everyday pet parent heroes the tools they need to protect and care for those they love most – their pets.

“This partnership is a testament to how we create joyfully bold moments that drive connections, deepen engagement and build lasting brand love – and this one truly soared!”

To bring a little superhero magic to Aussie homes, Pet Circle also launched a limited-edition range of Superman pet toys and treats featuring Superman’s sidekick Krypto the Superdog, who has become one of the movie’s breakout stars and instant fan favourite.

The campaign has been brought to life by petfluencers and pet parents, including Mochapom and Nick and Carrie, alongside Superman branded delivery vans and boxes, and an interactive fan moment at the Sydney premiere featuring a Krypto lookalike dog who stole the spotlight.

@mochapom Heroic Mocha saving the day 🐾💥 Check out @Pet Circle limited edition @Superman pet toy and Howl Yes Power Dental Sticks range, and create a pet profile at Pet Circle by 4 Aug for your chance to WIN $10,000 or weekly SUPERMAN movie prize packs. See link in bio to find out more. See #SUPERMAN only in cinemas, July. #PetCircleDelivery #PetCircleSquad @warnerbrosanz ♬ original sound – Mocha

Pet Circle also collaborated with Animal Welfare League NSW, turning rescue dogs into caped heroes to support adoption efforts and create an emotional moment that resonated across social and PR channels.

The campaign is amplified through national media across digital, social, radio, and cinema, and will culminate later this month with an experiential giveaway event in Sydney, where pet parents can get their paws on free limited edition Superman pet toys.