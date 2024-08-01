Gawk Outdoor Launches “Real Aussie Legends” Campaign Featuring Namesakes Of Sporting Icons

Just in time to cheer on our Aussie athletes, Gawk Outdoor, which apparently sees itself as the Ian Thorpe of the outdoor advertising industry, is rolling out a campaign that is guaranteed to make you spit out your coffee and slap your thighs with laughter.

Dubbed “The Real Aussie Legends” campaign, this offbeat project features people who share names with famous athletes. Yep, you read that right! These almost-famous legends will be showcased on their digital billboard network throughout regional Victoria.

If this hasn’t already brought a ridiculous smile to your face, and if you can believe it, these fellas have taken things one step further by getting Gold Medallist Matthew Mitcham, the retired Australian diver, to join in on the fun!

The Unlikely Heroes

“Let’s be real – as a young regional-focused billboard company, we couldn’t afford to pay heaps of cash to entice actual sporting heroes to be a part of this campaign, so we went with the next best thing: everyday Aussies with legendary names. Our offer? The best story to tell at the pub and a $200 Woollies voucher.

Who needs gold medals when you’ve got groceries and a great yarn? Our goal was to have some fun and share some laughs with these nearly famous namesakes,” said Peter Upton, General Manager at Gawk Outdoor. “Having Matthew Mitcham join us is like scoring the final point – it’s the ultimate win for our campaign.”

Meet the Almost Famous

As part of “The Real Aussie Legends” campaign, they asked their participants Ian Thorp, Jessica Fox and Kathryn Freeman some amusing questions, which included:

Do you ever get mistaken for your famous athlete’s namesake? Any perks or awkward moments?

Be honest; have you ever used your name to get into exclusive events or parties?

Join the Fun!

This campaign isn’t just about sharing a name with a famous athlete; it’s about the wild excitement of sport in Australia and the hilariously unexpected joy of finding everyday legends in regional towns. It’s like enjoying a pie with your best mate at the local bakery—fun, quirky, and exactly what you need. Keep your peepers peeled for this campaign across Gawk’s digital billboard network in regional Victoria.