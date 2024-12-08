Game, Set, Lemon Ace: Grey Goose & Australian Open Partner To Celebrate The “Zest” Of Summer

Premium vodka brand Grey Goose is set to elevate the Australian Open experience in 2025 after signing on as the tournament’s inaugural vodka partner. This landmark multi-year partnership introduces an exciting blend of style, sophistication, and vibrant summer celebrations to one of the world’s most prestigious tennis events.

Grey Goose’s partnership with the Australian Open will launch with the debut of the Grey Goose Lemon Ace, a signature cocktail created exclusively for the event. This citrus-forward creation, crafted with Grey Goose vodka, passionfruit syrup, and sparkling lemonade, is garnished with a playful lemon ball and fresh mint.

According to Sander Janmaat, head of marketing at Bacardi-Martini Australia & New Zealand, the Lemon Ace embodies “the zest and energy of the Australian summer,” offering tennis fans a refreshing new way to toast the tournament’s exhilarating moments.

“With its vibrant flavours, the Grey Goose Lemon Ace reflects the spirit of summer tennis—bright, invigorating, and unforgettable,” Janmaat told B&T.

Created by Grey Goose Global Brand Ambassador Joe McCanta and Tennis Australia’s head of product growth and innovation Fern Barrett, the cocktail encapsulates Grey Goose’s commitment to artistry and premium craftsmanship.

The Australian Open partnership builds on Grey Goose’s longstanding association with tennis, inspired by the brand’s successful collaboration with the US Open and its Honey Deuce cocktail. “At the US Open, the Honey Deuce became more than just a drink—it’s a cultural symbol,” said Janmaat. “With the Australian Open, we’re introducing that same celebratory spirit through the Grey Goose Lemon Ace.”

This collaboration underscores Grey Goose’s vision to “solidify the brand as the ultimate premium vodka choice for iconic moments, whether courtside or at home,” Janmaat noted.

The partnership will also enhance courtside hospitality with two exclusive offerings:

The Grey Goose Rooftop at the Courtside Bar: Situated with sweeping views of Court 6, this space transforms into a chic Grey Goose haven, offering ground pass holders access to a curated cocktail menu headlined by the Grey Goose Lemon Ace.

Club 1905: As part of the Australian Open’s new AO Reserve hospitality space, this intimate setting is a “premium space designed to immerse fans in an unparalleled celebration of tennis and summer”, offering luxury experiences with signature serves of Grey Goose Altius and Classic Grey Goose Martinis.

According to Janmaat, these offerings are a reflection of the brand’s broader commitment to “elevating tennis culture while showcasing timeless elegance on a stage that speaks to a diverse and discerning audience.”

“Our long-term vision for this partnership is to solidify Grey Goose as the ultimate premium vodka choice for iconic moments, whether courtside or at home. By embedding ourselves in the fabric of the Australian Open, we aim to deepen connections with our audience through shared experiences that highlight the craftsmanship and sophistication synonymous with Grey Goose,” Janmaat said.

Game, Set, Goose: A Campaign to Remember

The partnership forms the centrepiece of Grey Goose’s “Game, Set, Goose” summer campaign. This bold initiative aligns the precision and energy of tennis with the sophistication of Grey Goose.

“At its core, the campaign highlights the “perfect serve”—on the court and in a cocktail glass—capturing the spirit of excellence, joy, and elegance. Through iconic serves like the Grey Goose Lemon Ace, the campaign offers consumers a taste of elevated summer moments, blending the artistry of cocktail-making with the exhilaration of world-class tennis,” Janmaat said.

“The key message is to elevate every moment. Whether fans are courtside at Melbourne Park or hosting their own viewing parties, Grey Goose invites them to savour the occasion with premium cocktails that turn ordinary moments into extraordinary celebrations. This partnership reinforces the brand’s role in helping consumers embrace life’s best moments with sophistication and style, making every serve—be it tennis or cocktail—a moment to remember”.

To amplify the campaign, Grey Goose will leverage influencer marketing and a robust social media strategy. The brand is taking a digital-first approach, which will leverage multiple channels to maximise reach and impact, bringing together the energy of tennis with the elegance of Grey Goose.

“Social media and influencer marketing are at the heart of how we’re amplifying Grey Goose’s on-ground presence at the Australian Open. For us, it’s all about seamlessly blending brand storytelling with meaningful audience engagement,” Janmaat said.

Further to this, Grey Goose’s ambassador program and partnerships with influencers are centred on making the Grey Goose Lemon Ace the hero of the campaign.

“We’ve carefully selected talent from the lifestyle, food, fashion and sports sectors who authentically align with our brand values to spotlight this signature serve,” Janmaat said.

“These collaborations will focus on creating striking, engaging content that places the Grey Goose Lemon Ace front and centre in iconic Australian Open settings, ensuring it becomes synonymous with summer celebrations both courtside and beyond”.

“How are we going to show up? You’ll have to wait and see!” he teased.

Equally, as Janmaat explained, earned media will play a vital role, reinforcing and complementing this strategy.

“While social media and influencer content drive awareness and engagement in digital spaces, earned media provides the credibility and broad-reaching impact that helps anchor the campaign in the public consciousness”.

As Grey Goose embarks on this multi-year partnership, Janmaat expressed excitement about its potential to deepen the brand’s connection with Australian culture. “The Australian Open is an iconic event that mirrors everything Grey Goose represents: sophistication, celebration, and elevated experiences,” he said.

“Our aim is to make Grey Goose the first choice for every summer celebration.”

With plans to expand and evolve its offerings in future tournaments, Grey Goose’s collaboration with the Australian Open promises to redefine tennis hospitality and set a new standard for premium vodka experiences worldwide.

Whether courtside or at home, fans are invited to savour the zest of the Australian summer, one Lemon Ace at a time.