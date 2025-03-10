FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia Unveils Rebrand In New Campaign ‘Work Happily Ever After,’ Marking Shift To Consulting & IT Services

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia (formerly Fuji Xerox Australia) has unveiled a new campaign, ‘Work Happily Ever After,’ to reinforce its aim to shift from being a document solutions provider to providing end-to-end digital transformation.

Following a competitive pitch, integrated B2B marketing agency Thinksmart Marketing has partnered with FUJIFILM BI Australia to deliver a new brand strategy and develop the creative platform.

The campaign is set to launch nationally on 10 March 2025 and will be rolled out across mass out-of-home media and integrated customer journeys.

The campaign follows its move beyond document management, graphics and print to offer a suite of business services—including consulting and advisory capabilities, managed IT services, process automation and communication solutions.

“This is more than a rebrand—it’s a transformation. As businesses face increasing complexity in digital transformation, we believe we are uniquely positioned to help them simplify, integrate, and future-proof their operations. Our evolution is a natural extension of FUJIFILM BI’s DNA— just as the FUJIFILM Group pivoted in the face of digital photography, we are now leading the way in reimagining business solutions beyond document management,” Stephen Sims, chief customer officer at FUJIFILM BI Australia said.

FUJIFILM BI Australia will retire its sub-brand identities, FUJIFILM CodeBlue Australia and FUJIFILM Upstream Solutions, which will be rebranded as FUJIFILM IT Services and FUJIFILM Process Automation, respectively.

“We were excited by the opportunity to address such an important strategic and creative challenge that reflects a growing appetite for more brand-led and human-centred approach in the B2B tech sector. It’s not often you get to help shape the narrative of a business part of a globally recognised brand with a long ninety-year legacy. ‘Work Happily Ever After’ celebrates the business outcomes delivered through their broader services in digital transformation while also tying back to the FUJIFILM Group mission of ‘Giving our world more smiles,” Janine Pares, founder and managing director of Thinksmart Marketing said.

“Taking inspiration from Japanese paper-craft connects to the brand heritage and creates vital distinction in a saturated B2B tech market. FUJIFILM BI Australia’s incredible transformation is worthy of a brand and re-entrance that reflects their commitment to excellence and innovation, and we’ve been incredibly proud to help make this a reality,” Pares added.

“This marks a new era for FUJIFILM BI Australia as we step forward as a leading organisation offering end-to-end digital transformation solutions. By integrating our consulting expertise, technology, and managed services, we aim to provide businesses an integrated approach to solving complex challenges. Our customers are looking for more than just solutions—they want a trusted, reliable partner who can help them thrive in a fast-changing world,” Yasuyuki Matsumoto, managing director of FUJIFILM BI Australia said.

FUJIFILM BI Australia is also set to deepen its collaboration across all Fujifilm Group entities, including FUJIFILM Australia, FUJIFILM MicroChannel, and FUJIFILM Data Management Solutions.

The move follows acquisitions including Upstream Solutions in 2010, CodeBlue Australia in 2020 and the global acquisition of MicroChannel in 2023.