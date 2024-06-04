From Adland Legends To Giants Of The Radio Industry: Here’s What’s To Come In Day 2 Of Cannes In Cairns
Cannes In Cairns kicked off to a roaring start yesterday with huge keynote sessions and a welcome party that will go down in history.
Lead image: Sunita Gloster AM
But, despite some throbbing heads this morning, there is still more to come, and we have a huge day of action ahead. Check out all of the highlights of Cannes In Cairns day two!
breakout sessions across the Reef and Rainforest!
Experience Over Exposure
What do Joe Jonas shitting his pants, a 78-year-old tackle shop owner with a naughty streak, and a tropical Fijian holiday have in common? They were some of the most highly engaged pieces of content from KIIS FM’s #1 drive show Will & Woody. Join the boys, along with Fiji Airway’s senior marketer, Christina Templin, as they unpack their unexpected roles as influencers and how to go beyond the brief to deliver an experience of a brand.
Good Intentions vs Taking Action. How Credible Are You?
Corporate responsibility and sustainability are now paramount. Brands and businesses must rigorously challenge their choices around purpose and profit and adapt to purpose-led growth – not BS buzzwords with no depth or impact. But what does authentic and credible action look like? With names like former journalist Sean Sowerby and Andy Ridley, founding CEO at Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef and founding CEO of Earth Hour, Prepare to walk away from this session motivated, fired up and ready to do much more than you’re doing now.
Creator Marketing Trends You Can’t Ignore… And Those You Can.
Join Creator and Bake Off Semi-Finalist Hoda Alzubaidi along with the TikTok CMO as they discuss with Australia’s trusted authority on the creator economy as they star on a panel with a difference. Jules Lund will deliver five rapid-fire snapshots of creator marketing trends being pioneered by global brands before consulting with our expert panel and audience’s bullsh*t detector to determine… Is this marketing trend fleeting or the future?
In the afternoon, it’s all about keynotes!
Ethics And Advertising. Can They Coexist?
Gruen Star and Campaign Edge ECD Dee Madigan investigates the notion that advertising is to blame for everything from fake news to childhood obesity and gambling. Are we in a truly evil profession? Is there anything redemptive in what we do, or are we all going to burn in hell?
How We KIC Started Fandom
Join founders Steph and Laura of health and wellness app Kic and LiSTNR podcast KICPOD to hear how they went from 0 to their first 50,000 fans. They’ll share the stories of success and failure along the way, detailing how a core part of their strategy has been evolving their social content into longer-form content creation through their KICPOD podcast. Moderated by industry stalwart Grant Tothill, the session will explore how the rise of the creator economy has evolved the focus of marketers to deepen customer engagement through fandom and compelling content and why audio content is becoming far stickier for fans and consumer brands alike.
The Last Acceptable Prejudice
Cannes in Cairns regular Jane Caro is set to take the stage again for another electrifying and unmissable keynote.
It’s Not My Job To Be Interested In You – It’s Your Job To Be Interesting
TV producer-turned-author, CEO whisperer, and keynote speaker, Maz Farrelly argues that if you can’t create impact, influence and grab and hold audience attention, you’re dead in the water. Go home, bake sourdough, learn golf. Prepare to leave this session with the tools to take on any pitch, float any idea or take any product to market, in a captivating way.
Side events galore tonight
Taboola Future of Finance Dinner
Taboola and Cannes in Cairns are hosting an invite-only evening of insights over dinner and drinks at the unforgettable Salt House, for finance brand leaders. Together with our special guest speaker from Seven, we will discover and dispel myths on the open web landscape.
Epsilon Dinner & Brewery Tour
Guests are invited for an immersive brewery tour (with tasters to boot) and dinner at the legendary Hemingway’s Brewery Cairns Wharf. The sought-after behind-the-scenes experience is where art and science collide and is set to tantalise your senses and deepen your appreciation for craft beer. During dinner, sit down with industry experts from Epsilon for an engaging fireside discussion on the state of first-party data and what impact it will have on businesses, now and in the future. What are you waiting for? Hop to it, express your interest now.
The Trade Desk Cocktail Party
The Trade Desk always puts on a show and this year’s mixer at Crystalbrook Flynn’s Whiskey & Wine is set to be delectable.
Samsung Haus Martinis with MiQ
What happens in Cairns stays in Cairns with an off-the-record chat between CMOs and global TV experts. Followed by an unforgettable Samsung Haus closing party where the beats are hot and the martinis are cold
This is just a fraction of the insane content coming out of Cannes In Cairns on day two! Check out the full agenda here.
Please login with linkedin to commentCannes in Cairns
Latest News
‘Efficiency Monsters’: How Regional Australia Helped Brands Like IKEA and Bundaberg Rum Grow
IKEA’s CMO Kirsten Hassler and former Diageo and Domino’s CMO Adam Ballesty reckon there is plenty of value in pouring ad dollars in regional Australia, but only under certain conditions. Lead image: Brian Gallagher, Adam Ballesty, Kirsten Hasler and moderator Wade Kingsley. Two of the nations top marketers have encouraged the industry to consider regional […]
LiSTNR’s KIC Pod Founders Unpack The Power Of Authenticity & Community
In a world where attention is the ultimate currency, authenticity and community building have emerged as indispensable assets for success. At an insightful keynote session at Cannes In Cairns, LiSTNR creators Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, co-founders of the health and wellness app KIC, shared their insights and inspirational journey. Lead image: Grant Tothill, […]
Brand Activation Or Live Game Show: Will & Woody Unpack The Power Of Unique Partnerships
ARN’s Will & Woody Panel at Cannes In Cairns descended into utter chaos as a game of “Soft Drink Or Beer” turned the Reef Room of the Cairns Convention Centre into a giant game show hosted by Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw. Starting out as an in-joke, the game first came to fruition when one […]
More Telecom Partners With SourseAI On Marketing Mix Modelling Pilot
More Telecom has partnered with SourseAI for a "marketing mix modelling pilot" & possible other tongue-twisters.
TV Ratings (4/6/24): The Summit’s Final Episode Reveals Three Trekkers’ Triumph
The Summit had Nine bosses smiling last night. Still, they'll be Cheshire cats following tonight's Origin.
Vivo and Africa Creative Launch Vegas Generation, A Platform Highlighting Dangers Of Online Gaming For Children
Sugary cereals! Social media! Cyber bullying! Does all this make you feel like a terrible parent? Feel worse again here.
INC Sports Nutrition And Chemist Warehouse Launch A New TVC Via Strat Starring AFL & AFLW Champions
INC Sports Nutrition wheels in pro athletes to show you the body you want, but will probably never get.
Ageism, Sexism, Discrimination & Far Too White
Adland PR to the gentry Rochelle Burbury appraises her first days up in Cairns. Yes, Virgin horribly late as usual.
NP Digital Acquires SearchGuru, Expanding Portfolio and Market Reach in APAC
NP Digital has announced it's acquired SearchGuru. Which should have been evident by the balloons in reception.
Spotify Drops Latest B2B Stunt: Spreadbeats
There are two kinds of people - lovers of a spreadsheet & those who couldn't budget a bus fare. This is for the former.
‘We Don’t Have Bears & Cougars, My Biggest Fear Was Social Media Trolls’ – Alone Australia’s Gina Chick
The star of SBS's Alone Australia, Gina Chick, shone at Cairns. And no, she's never mistaken for Macaulay Culkin.
Versace Partners With Snapchat To Launch New Mercury Sneaker Collection
B&T wading into the haute couture world of Versace fashion today. Quickly wading back out again when we saw the price.
Adyen Partners With Prada Group To Deliver Bespoke, Luxury Payment Experience For Customers
"What cost of living crisis?" declares Prada & its new payment scheme. Obviously the riff-raff need not apply, darlings.
Sonos Joins Forces With Pip Edwards To Launch Sonos Ace Headphones
Pip Edwards remains the "it" girl of the moment in latest tie-up. Roxy planning something momentous to regain the title.
Slew Of Promotions At Vinyl Group
Vinyl Group is much like its own namesake - so hot right now! Not that one need wade through dusty second-hand markets.
The Economic Impact Of Removing Radio Caps Revealed In Study By Mandala
Radio caps are a boon for artists, not so for the radio stations who play them. But hey, Kyle's gotta eat!
Ancestry Unveils Rugby League’s Rich Heritage In Time For Ampol State of Origin
Ancestry to leverage Origin in new campaign. Perhaps we'll discover the roots of 'Rabbits' in Ray Warren's family tree.
IAB Report Reveals Online Advertising Expenditure Increases 9.3% Year-On-Year
If there's a thing about an IAB study, it's usually good news. Well, bad news if you just lost the big spending client.
Age Is Just A Number: Why Ageism Is Your Problem, Too
This columnist is taking a stand against adland ageism. And not the dodgy ads from the 80s that have not aged well.
NSW Blues Perform Toohey’s ‘How Do You Feel’ Jingle Via Thinkerbell
Tooheys reprise classic ‘How do you feel’ jingle for Origin. Let's hope they don't reprise the biff on the field.
Seven Years & Counting: QMS Showcases Talented And Inspiring Women In Media
QMS continues its sponsorship of Women In Media for the seventh year. That's longer than most marriages.
ALDI Australia Expands Its Offering With ALDI Insurance
ALDI is now playing in the insurance space. Confirms its commitment to the gun rack, traffic cone & moose head space.
Don’t Miss Karen Nelson-Field’s Spectacular Session On Day 2 Of Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest
Is there a doctor in the house? There will be at Cairns today as Dr Karen set to deliver the pie charts en masse.
Let’s Hear It For The Best Dressed From The Cannes In Cairns Pinterest Welcome Party 👑
B&T sends its condolences to the man in the bird mask, you just missed the cut.
Decoding Influence & Affinity With News Corp & Ogilvy At Cannes in Cairns
Cannes In Cairns isn't all cowboy hats & Breezers, as the state of marketing turned cerebral at one particular session.
Yoga, Wharf-Side Drinks & Pinterest’s Epic Welcome Party! – Day 1 Of Cannes In Cairns Wrapped!
It's your Cannes In Cairns day one wrap! Sadly, alleged Martin Sorrell sighting turned out to be hotel valet.
Have You Been Paying Attention? GumGum Wraps Up Day One With Buzzword Bingo
While this session's name might conjure images of an officious high school teacher, it was all smiles yesterday.
Unpacking The Symbiotic Influence Of Sports & Culture
It wouldn't be an Aussie conference if sport wasn't a topic. It's the hot button takeouts from Cairns without the sweat.
“When You Have A Bag Of Poo, You Can’t Play Basketball”: NBA Superstar Luc Longley On Resilience
Ex-NBA star Luc Longley was unmissable yesterday - because of his content and sheer size.
‘Deliver The Rice & Beans First’: Former Burger King & Dove Global CMO’s Five Tips For Marketers
Fernando Machado wowed the crowd dispensing marketing wisdom like candy.
“Good Journalism Can Change Lives” Lisa Wilkinson’s Bold Analysis Of Australia’s News Landscape
Wilkinson delivered a stunning speech to a packed Keynote room at Cannes in Cairns.
SMI Data: Soft Ad Demand Seen So Far Continues Into April, And Digital News Media Grows
Latest Guideline SMI data appears to confirm a softening in ad spends & a hardening of agency bosses' stress levels.
TV Ratings (3/6/24): The Matildas Take Home Win In Sublime Second Match Against China
Matildas enjoy a final warm-up before Paris. And by that we mean beating China, not picking a Brie from a Camembert.
New RSPCA SA Campaign Via Them Advertising Breaks Shelter Pet Stigma
New campaign aims to shatter the stigma around adopting sheltered animals. Okay, maybe not crocs or death adders.
The Royal Provides ‘Perspectives’ On The Patient Experience For Annual Tax Appeal, In Video Campaign
The Royal is, in fact, Sydney’s Royal Hospital for Women & not the pub you're currently sitting out a six-month ban in.
“Leave Shame At The Door” – Taryn Brumfitt & Pinterest’s Confronting Cannes in Cairns Keynote
The Australian Of The Year kicked off Cairns in style and that's not to diminish the hibiscus print in the audience.