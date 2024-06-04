From Adland Legends To Giants Of The Radio Industry: Here’s What’s To Come In Day 2 Of Cannes In Cairns

Cannes In Cairns kicked off to a roaring start yesterday with huge keynote sessions and a welcome party that will go down in history.

But, despite some throbbing heads this morning, there is still more to come, and we have a huge day of action ahead. Check out all of the highlights of Cannes In Cairns day two!

breakout sessions across the Reef and Rainforest!

Experience Over Exposure

What do Joe Jonas shitting his pants, a 78-year-old tackle shop owner with a naughty streak, and a tropical Fijian holiday have in common? They were some of the most highly engaged pieces of content from KIIS FM’s #1 drive show Will & Woody. Join the boys, along with Fiji Airway’s senior marketer, Christina Templin, as they unpack their unexpected roles as influencers and how to go beyond the brief to deliver an experience of a brand.

Good Intentions vs Taking Action. How Credible Are You?

Corporate responsibility and sustainability are now paramount. Brands and businesses must rigorously challenge their choices around purpose and profit and adapt to purpose-led growth – not BS buzzwords with no depth or impact. But what does authentic and credible action look like? With names like former journalist Sean Sowerby and Andy Ridley, founding CEO at Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef and founding CEO of Earth Hour, Prepare to walk away from this session motivated, fired up and ready to do much more than you’re doing now.

Creator Marketing Trends You Can’t Ignore… And Those You Can.

Join Creator and Bake Off Semi-Finalist Hoda Alzubaidi along with the TikTok CMO as they discuss with Australia’s trusted authority on the creator economy as they star on a panel with a difference. Jules Lund will deliver five rapid-fire snapshots of creator marketing trends being pioneered by global brands before consulting with our expert panel and audience’s bullsh*t detector to determine… Is this marketing trend fleeting or the future?

In the afternoon, it’s all about keynotes!

Ethics And Advertising. Can They Coexist?

Gruen Star and Campaign Edge ECD Dee Madigan investigates the notion that advertising is to blame for everything from fake news to childhood obesity and gambling. Are we in a truly evil profession? Is there anything redemptive in what we do, or are we all going to burn in hell?

How We KIC Started Fandom

Join founders Steph and Laura of health and wellness app Kic and LiSTNR podcast KICPOD to hear how they went from 0 to their first 50,000 fans. They’ll share the stories of success and failure along the way, detailing how a core part of their strategy has been evolving their social content into longer-form content creation through their KICPOD podcast. Moderated by industry stalwart Grant Tothill, the session will explore how the rise of the creator economy has evolved the focus of marketers to deepen customer engagement through fandom and compelling content and why audio content is becoming far stickier for fans and consumer brands alike.

The Last Acceptable Prejudice

Cannes in Cairns regular Jane Caro is set to take the stage again for another electrifying and unmissable keynote.

It’s Not My Job To Be Interested In You – It’s Your Job To Be Interesting

TV producer-turned-author, CEO whisperer, and keynote speaker, Maz Farrelly argues that if you can’t create impact, influence and grab and hold audience attention, you’re dead in the water. Go home, bake sourdough, learn golf. Prepare to leave this session with the tools to take on any pitch, float any idea or take any product to market, in a captivating way.

Side events galore tonight

Taboola Future of Finance Dinner

Taboola and Cannes in Cairns are hosting an invite-only evening of insights over dinner and drinks at the unforgettable Salt House, for finance brand leaders. Together with our special guest speaker from Seven, we will discover and dispel myths on the open web landscape.

Epsilon Dinner & Brewery Tour

Guests are invited for an immersive brewery tour (with tasters to boot) and dinner at the legendary Hemingway’s Brewery Cairns Wharf. The sought-after behind-the-scenes experience is where art and science collide and is set to tantalise your senses and deepen your appreciation for craft beer. During dinner, sit down with industry experts from Epsilon for an engaging fireside discussion on the state of first-party data and what impact it will have on businesses, now and in the future. What are you waiting for? Hop to it, express your interest now.

The Trade Desk Cocktail Party

The Trade Desk always puts on a show and this year’s mixer at Crystalbrook Flynn’s Whiskey & Wine is set to be delectable.

Samsung Haus Martinis with MiQ

What happens in Cairns stays in Cairns with an off-the-record chat between CMOs and global TV experts. Followed by an unforgettable Samsung Haus closing party where the beats are hot and the martinis are cold

This is just a fraction of the insane content coming out of Cannes In Cairns on day two! Check out the full agenda here.