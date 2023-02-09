French Road Safety Ad Dismantles Toxic Masculinity & Tugs At The Heart Strings

French road safety agency Sécurité Routière has released a new advert that will tug on the heartstrings of hommes around the world.

Following a man at the birth of his child, the minute-long spot sees him talk about just how much being a new father and helping to bring a new life into the world means to him.

The ad forms part of the body’s “Be the man you want to be but be a living man” campaign that focuses on trying to get men to break with traditionally toxic stereotypes when behind the wheel.

“I was in a hurry to meet you, and now I’m in a hurry to know you, my son,” he said.

“I think you have my eyes. Who cares I cry so much that I see you blurry?

“From your 49 centimetres, become the man that you want to be, a sensitive man, a man who cries, a man who has a heart.

“I don’t know anything except maybe one thing: two better men have come from your birth.”

Unlike other road traffic ads, there is no big car crash at the end, just a simple message.

“Be the man you want to be, but be a living man. On the road, 8 out of 10 deaths are men.”

The campaign started running in France yesterday on TV, digital, and in cinemas.