FRAMEN & VIOOH Take Off In Australia With Virgin Australia In Bold DOOH Move

Digital signage and programmatic content provider FRAMEN has partnered with VIOOH, the leading premium global digital out-of-home (DOOH) supply-side platform, to launch advanced digital advertising screens in co-working spaces across Australia. The first campaign, featuring airline Virgin Australia, ran in prime locations across Brisbane, Sydney, Perth and Melbourne.

DOOH: A Critical Component in Today’s Media Plans

In recent years, DOOH has evolved from static billboards into sophisticated, digital-first assets that allow advertisers to connect with consumers in dynamic and measurable ways. In Australia alone, DOOH has experienced a remarkable growth trajectory, with 65% of all outdoor advertising revenue now coming from digital formats as of 2023 (PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2024-28).

As brands increasingly demand measurable outcomes, DOOH has demonstrated impressive returns on investment, with some Australian campaigns reporting up to a 30% boost in brand awareness and a 15% increase in purchase intent when DOOH is included in the media mix (oOh!Media’s polygraph creative effectiveness study, 2023).

This aligns with a recent campaign that ran on FRAMEN screens in Europe with Gustavo Gusto, a frozen pizza brand, who achieved a 62% increase in sales, proving FRAMEN screens to be reaching above and beyond industry standards.

Further to this, recent studies show 79% of consumers report noticing and remembering place-based out-of-home ads. This along with a 5.5x lift in online searches for brands following exposure, highlight the importance of DOOH given the often-fragmented nature of media consumption today (OAAA: Out-of-home advertising study, 2023).

FRAMEN and VIOOH: Reshaping the DOOH Landscape

By joining forces with VIOOH, FRAMEN is well-positioned to offer Australian advertisers a powerful programmatic solution that seamlessly integrates into omnichannel strategies. VIOOH’s platform delivers unparalleled reach and precision, enabling advertisers to select screens based on audience demographics, time, and location data to maximise engagement.

FRAMEN’s new network of DOOH screens spans high-traffic locations across Australia’s major cities, allowing brands to interact with consumers in some of the country’s most dynamic, high-footfall areas.

“We’re excited to expand FRAMEN’s footprint into Australia, working with VIOOH to bring a new era of targeted, real-time advertising to the market,” said Dimitri Gartner, CEO of FRAMEN. “Our network in Australia stretches from Brisbane to Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, with more growth on the horizon. At FRAMEN, we specialise in programmatic DOOH advertising in indoor environments such as coworking spaces, hotels, and gyms. This collaboration opens up significant opportunities for brands to connect with professionals in dynamic and influential spaces, and we’re proud to launch with such a premium partner as Virgin Australia via the Yahoo DSP.”

The partnership also highlights VIOOH’s commitment to fostering data-driven solutions that enhance brand reach and consumer engagement.

“Our ever-increasing global footprint, powered by strategic partnerships like this one with FRAMEN, is giving even more advertisers access to VIOOH’s programmatic DOOH capabilities,” said Gavin Wilson, chief customer and revenue officer at VIOOH.

“Our recent State of the Nation report showed that Australian marketers are focussing more than ever on prDOOH advertising, with investments projected to increase by an average of 28% over the next 18 months. By partnering with FRAMEN, we’re enabling advertisers, both within the local market as well as overseas, to leverage data-driven targeting and real-time optimisation in some of Australia’s most sought-after high-footfall locations”.

Virgin Australia Takes Off as the Launch Partner

As a symbol of this new venture, Virgin Australia was the first major brand to take advantage of FRAMEN and VIOOH’s partnership. The Virgin Australia campaign ran across premium digital screens in some of Australia’s most bustling cities, including Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, and Melbourne.

The campaign offered travellers and commuters a vibrant, engaging reminder of Virgin Australia’s Business Flyer product, presenting an exceptional opportunity to connect with audiences during their daily routines. The screens’ strategic placements in high-traffic areas ensured that Virgin Australia’s message resonated with the target audience at precisely the right time and place, boosting engagement and brand recall.

FRAMEN’s partnership with VIOOH marks just the beginning of FRAMEN’s plans for growth in the Australian market. With additional screens and enhanced data-driven capabilities on the horizon, FRAMEN is dedicated to building a far-reaching DOOH network that helps brands connect meaningfully with consumers across Australia. Through its partnership with VIOOH, FRAMEN is poised to transform digital outdoor advertising in Australia, providing brands with innovative tools to make lasting impressions.