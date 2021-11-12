FOXTEL Unveils New Docuseries ‘100 FOOT WAVE’

FOXTEL Unveils New Docuseries ‘100 FOOT WAVE’
Critically acclaimed docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE will premiere on FOXTEL and On Demand Thursday December 2nd.

Created by the makers of Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, this six-episode documentary series follows the ten-year journey of big-wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara and his search for the world’s biggest wave.

Set across the globe, director Chris Smith leads the viewer into the life and mind of McNamara as he hopes to conquer a 100-foot wave.

The series features Nazare’, Portugal, once a small fishing village now one of the world’s preeminent big-wave surfing destination as the core location.

McNamara’s family, friends, and many other big-wave surfers from around the world feature in the series as he pushes himself to the limit.

100 FOOT WAVE is directed and executive produced by Chris Smith; executive produced by Joe Lewis, and Topic Studios’ Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom, for HBO. It is exclusive in Australia to the FOXTEL Group.

The series has been renewed for a second season, which will continue to follow Garrett and McNamara and others seen in the first season as they continue their big-wave surfing dreams.

