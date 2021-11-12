FOXTEL Unveils New Docuseries ‘100 FOOT WAVE’
Critically acclaimed docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE will premiere on FOXTEL and On Demand Thursday December 2nd.
Created by the makers of Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, this six-episode documentary series follows the ten-year journey of big-wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara and his search for the world’s biggest wave.
Set across the globe, director Chris Smith leads the viewer into the life and mind of McNamara as he hopes to conquer a 100-foot wave.
The series features Nazare’, Portugal, once a small fishing village now one of the world’s preeminent big-wave surfing destination as the core location.
McNamara’s family, friends, and many other big-wave surfers from around the world feature in the series as he pushes himself to the limit.
100 FOOT WAVE is directed and executive produced by Chris Smith; executive produced by Joe Lewis, and Topic Studios’ Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom, for HBO. It is exclusive in Australia to the FOXTEL Group.
The series has been renewed for a second season, which will continue to follow Garrett and McNamara and others seen in the first season as they continue their big-wave surfing dreams.
Please login with linkedin to comment100 FOOT WAVE Foxtel
Latest News
SOLD OUT: No More Tickets Left For Tonight’s B&T Awards!
Planning on rocking up at tonight's B&T Awards with no ticket? You'll need a crowbar and 12 feet of rope for admittance.
Booyah! Part One Of The B&T Awards 2021 Shortlist Has Arrived!
Behold! It's THE list you want to be on! Lists you don't want to be on include court schedules or Santa's naughty one.
Yasss! Part Two Of The B&T Awards 2021 Shortlist Is Here!
If there's a list you want to be on, it's the B&T Awards shortlist. The pub's meat tray winners list another good one.
Anti-Vaxxer Unleashes On ABC Reporter In Local Cafe
The crazies aren't just lurking in the aisles at Bunnings, as this latest unsavoury episode reveals.
ARN Acquires Regional Rival Grant Broadcasters
Want to know what songs were hot in 1985? Tuning in to most regional radio stations remains an exemplary source.
Hugo Weaving Stars In New Flight Facilities Music Video
The Matrix star, Hugo Weaving, stars in the new music video for Flight Facilities song ‘Heavy (feat. Your Smith).’ With the talent of director Timothy Burnett, Indie record label, Future Classic released the music video today. The video was shot in 35mm film and was released only four weeks after being pitched. Just, a few […]
POLITIX Launches World’s First ‘Mo-Hair Suit’ For Movember
There's a fine line in growing a moustache to showing your rampant virility and being forced to sleep on the couch.
Jackie O Steps In To Defend Lisa Wilkinson Against Mark Latham
If Lisa Wilkinson's new tell-all book doesn't sell, you sure won't be able to blame a concerted publicity campaign.
General Pants Co. Launches New Mental Health Initiative For Christmas
B&T's editor shops at General Pants, if only to complain to staff about the state of young people's music these days.
Keep Left Appoints Mike Doman As GM Of Creative & Content
Keep Left go for a nice Russian matryoshka doll effect in latest staff press photo.
Stockland Are “Spreading Christmas Cheer” In This Year’s Festive Work Via Host/Havas
If you're one of those "don't put the tree up until December" type of people, this early festive ad may irritate.
Perfection Fresh Launches AR Campaign Via The Live Agency & Unbnd
Perfection Fresh uses the power of immersive Augmented Reality to educate consumers on fresh produce farming and seasonality as well as health and nutrition. The Perfection Fresh Augmented Reality experience, developed by The Live Agency is in collaboration with Unbnd. It offers its users a suite of utility including recipe inspiration, information on taste & […]
Thursday TV Wrap: All Eyes On Gogglebox As It Wins Entertainment
Thursday TV numbers prove the nation was either watching Gogglebox, late night shopping or out for the pub's meat tray.
Christmas’s Most Hated! A Bounty Bar & A Brussel Sprout Find Love In Wonderfully Weird Festive Work
Study finds the Bounty Bar to be the most hated of the chocolate box. B&T not sure where the Turkish Delight was hiding?
7-Eleven Launches Summer Campaign Via CHE Proximity
Nothing says "I should've gone home three hours ago" quite like a 7-Eleven pie and Slurpee at 4am.
Linktree Launches Shopify Integration To Expand Creator-Focused Features
Linktree, the market-leading linking platform, has announced it has integrated with Shopify to bring a streamlined shopping experience directly to the Linktree platform. Linktree users can now launch a Shopify storefront on their Linktree to boost discovery of their latest collections, including their holiday promotions, just in time for the peak Christmas shopping season. Through […]
Triple M Announces All Local Rush Hour Drive Shows Across Australia For 2022
The drive home will have a distinctly local flavour for listeners in 2022 as Triple M unveils new, all-local Rush Hour Drive shows across the country. The new ‘national to local’ approach for Triple M reinforces its commitment to the best and most relevant content for audiences, with a key focus on local sport and […]
Retailers Struggle To Meet Expectations For Personalised Shopping Experiences Reveals Salesforce Data
The new Connected Shopper Report from Salesforce revealed that retailers are struggling to turn data into personalised prices, offers, and products. The report surveyed 1,600 global shoppers and over 1,000 retail executives across five continents to look at shoppers expectations vs. the current state of retail. They found that only 32 percent of retailers can […]
“When They Do Great, We Feel Great”: YouTube’s Mark Wheeler On Celebrating Success With Creators, Brands & Agencies
B&T's chatting with YouTube marketer Mark Wheeler. We kept things civil and kept Rod Sims well out of the conversation.
Shadowboxer Builds Out Product Squad For Startups And Scaleups
Venture consultancy and studio Shadowboxer has bolstered its product strategy, design and development team with eight new hires to support founders and early stage businesses on a mission.
Norton’s New Brand Promise Shines A Light On The Company’s Vision
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced a new promise for the Norton brand along with an upgraded visual identity to match its ambitions. Inspired by the company’s vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely, the refreshed brand identity will represent the bright side to the very dark problem that is cybercrime. The shift signals Norton’s commitment to be the digital ally for consumers as well as a catalyst for change in the industry – from fear to trust and empowerment.
Full Agenda And Speakers Revealed For Cannes in Cairns!
A magic act with doves or Shannon Noll the only thing stopping the Cannes in Cairns agenda being labelled best ever.
IPA’s Dr Bella d’Abrera: “Woke Advertising Doesn’t Work!”
This expert claims that woke advertising doesn't work. Which is good news for 20% off or a set of free steak knives.
Circle In Welcomes Ex-Google Employee As Chief Growth Officer
Circle In has appointed Liz Fox as chief growth officer, a strategic appointment to drive international expansion for the ‘fam-tech’ business supporting working parents and carers. Previously an industry manager at Google, Fox will oversee the marketing, sales and product development at Circle In, which supports more than 200,000 families globally. Jodi Geddes, co-founder of […]
Virgin Australia Becomes First Aussie Airline To Launch A TikTok Account
Virgin becomes first Aussie airline to launch a TikTok account. Unsure if it will help with its late-running planes.
Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital Sees Q3 Spike Thanks To “Whopper” Clients
Sir Martin could retire to his luxury mansion or he could continue to just piss WPP off. Sir Martin chooses the latter.
VMLY&R Promote Kieran Moroney To Creative Director
VMLY&R promotes Kieran Moroney to creative director. Relinquishes all novelty staff birthday or leaving card duties.
“It’s Always About The Money!” Mark Latham Unleashes On Lisa Wilkinson Under Parliamentary Privilege
B&T warns this article contains both Mark Latham and Mark Latham being an offensive dick.
Broadsign Hires Jonny Richardson To Lead Australian Rollout Of Its DOOH Ad Buying Platform, Campsite
Digital-out-of-home (DOOH) marketing technology developer Broadsign, today announced the hire of Jonny Richardson as Director of Business Development, APAC. Joining Broadsign from Living Image Media, where he was sales director, Richardson (pictured) brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and relationships across both media agencies and publishers. In the new role, Richardson will help drive Broadsign’s […]
adidas Forum Disrupts Creative Processes To Empower Gen-Z Creators With Andpeople
adidas has handed over the creative reigns to the next generation who are turning an open mindset into a way of life.