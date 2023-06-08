Foxtel Media & Smeg Rise To The Occasion With The Great Australian Bake Off Partnership

Foxtel Media and globally renowned appliance manufacturer, Smeg, have partnered to bring colour and creativity to season six of the hit show, The Great Australian Bake Off premiering on June 13, 2023 on FOXTEL.

Foxtel’s fully integrated partnership with Smeg Australia includes extensive in-show exposure. The appliance giant will fit out the Bake Off shed with Smeg Classic ovens and cooktops, stand mixers, hand blenders and FAB fridges in a plethora of pastel colours.

Additionally, on-air assets such as integrated, tagged promotions and contextual billboards will run throughout the ten-episode season, with the program’s global distribution amplifying the value and scale of Smeg’s partnership.

“The Great Australia Bake Off’s audience was a key consideration in our decision to partner with Foxtel Media. We know those tuning in have a sincere passion for cooking and food and that they will be engaged across the season. This is exactly who Smeg is looking to speak to,” said, Livia McRobert, head of marketing at Smeg Australia.

Smeg is also the major prize partner for the season, with the winner receiving the ‘Ultimate Baker’s Kitchen,’ complete with refrigerator, microwave, stand mixer, hand blender, food processor and a range of other appliances.

Wendy Moore, Foxtel Group general manager of Lifestyle said: “The partnership between Smeg and Foxtel contains the perfect ingredients for success and the baking utopia of The Great Australian Bake Off provides the ideal platform for Smeg to showcase their iconic appliances. Every detail has been meticulously designed to bring joy to cooking enthusiasts worldwide and we look forward to seeing how our collaboration will elevate the baking experience to new heights.”

Smeg will amplify the partnership across their own social and digital platforms with recipe inspiration and clips from the show, and audiences will be able shop the appliances seen in the Great Australian Bake Off shed in participating retailers across Australia.

Laura Elliman, head of Entertainment Partnerships at Foxtel Media said: “We are beyond excited to see colourful collaboration and culinary creativity come together for the latest season. Smeg’s partnership has blended seamlessly into fabric of the program and will enhance both the viewing and advertising experiences for our audiences. A truly great example of a contextually relevant collaborative partnership at work.”