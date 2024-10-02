Foxtel Media Promotes Rachel Miller to Head of Sydney Sales

Foxtel Media has promoted Rachel Miller to Head of Sydney Sales, to lead the strategic direction for the company’s largest market.

In her new role, Miller will lead sales across Foxtel Media’s portfolio for clients in the Sydney market, including sales for the Foxtel Group’s flagship streaming platforms Kayo Sports, BINGE, Foxtel GO and Foxtel Now (4.8 million collective subscribers). She will also lead Sydney sales for Foxtel’s linear channels.

Reporting to chief sales officer, Nev Hasan, Miller will also be tasked with developing innovative sales solutions across the NSW market, maximising commercial opportunities and maintaining Foxtel Media’s market-leading position.

Hasan said the promotion is recognition of “Miller’s outstanding leadership at Foxtel Media”.

“Rachel’s promotion to Head of Sydney Sales is a significant step in our strategy to remain agile and future-focused in an increasingly fragmented media landscape,” Hasan said.

“She has a rare ability to balance the demands of a rapidly shifting market while fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and bold thinking—qualities that are essential as we continue to redefine what it means to lead in both linear and streaming media. I look forward to seeing how she shapes the role.”

Throughout her 20-year career, Miller has previously held senior roles at Fairfax Media and Network Ten.

She first joined Foxtel Media (then MCN) in 2015 and has served as Senior Group Business Director since November 2019. During that time, she built a high performing sales team focussed on mentorship, training and the creation of innovative, bespoke campaign strategies that speak directly to clients’ business goals. In 2023, she received industry awards for her sales leadership.

On her new role, Miller said her focus will be on continuing to drive growth through streaming sales, forging exceptional client relationships and managing the transition to Foxtel Media’s new measurement solution, developed in conjunction with Kantar Media.

“The current economic landscape has been challenging, with an ever-expanding range of media options and consumer choice. The Foxtel Group and Foxtel Media have continually adapted, moving beyond traditional television to become a leader in streaming,” she said.

“What truly sets us apart is our team’s ability to embrace change, challenge the norm, and take bold, strategic risks whilst delivering best-in-class partnerships for our clients. This is what excites me most about stepping into this new role and I look forward to driving further growth and innovation alongside a talented and passionate team while pushing boundaries in an ever-changing market.”