Foxtel Media Integrates Viewing Data Into Mediaocean To Boost Campaign Strategy & Trading

Foxtel Media has integrated Kantar Media-analysed viewing data into the Mediaocean ad infrastructure platform.

Foxtel Media said it marked a “significant milestone” in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering advanced audience measurement capabilities to agencies and brands.

Kantar Media produced data will be available in SpectraMD as soon as early October. Foxtel Media will access the data using the powerful AdvantEdge software engine from Kantar Media’s TechEdge software unit. Agencies will have access to quarter-hour data for all linear Foxtel entertainment and sport programming. With a subscriber base of 4.8 million, the Foxtel Group’s vast reach across Australia makes this integration particularly impactful, providing agencies with a deeper understanding of audience engagement across 58 Foxtel channels and metrics from 18 key buying demographics.

The integration gives agencies early access to Kantar Media produced data so that they can independently review, test and compare viewing insights while elevating campaign planning and making data-driven decisions with greater confidence.

Foxtel Media first announced its partnership with Kantar Media during its 2023 Upfronts, with Kantar Media slated to deliver an audience measurement service ingesting comprehensive viewing data collected through more than one million Foxtel set-top boxes installed in Australia using Return Path Data (RPD) technology.

Since then, 24 months of viewing data has been processed and analysed. Foxtel Media has been sharing this analysed data with sports partnership clients to track the weekly delivery of campaigns since February 2024.

Foxtel Media CSO, Nev Hasan said,“In just nine short months, Foxtel Media has been able to build a robust solution that paves the way for seamless data integration across multiple media platforms, including those used by agencies, strategic partners, and research collaborators.

“This milestone is a testament to our dedication to providing the tools necessary for our partners to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. By enhancing the depth of insights and enabling real-time, data-driven decisions, this integration ensures our partners stay ahead as the media landscape evolves, optimising their strategies with the most accurate audience metrics available. So, make sure you update Mediaocean now to access Kantar data soon.”

Foxtel Media will be supporting all partner agencies through the Mediaocean update via a series of roadshows that will help navigate the new data integration and show agencies how to best harness insights for optimal campaign planning.