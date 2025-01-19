Foxtel Group & World Surf League Extend Partnership Into 2025

Foxtel Group has announced the renewal of its broadcast rights deal with the World Surf League (WSL), extending the long-standing, 17-year partnership through 2025. The renewal ensures Australian audiences can continue to enjoy access to live and on-demand professional surfing on Foxtel, Kayo Sports, and, for the first time, BINGE.

Under the renewed deal, the Foxtel Group will provide comprehensive coverage of major WSL events, including the Championship Tour, Challenger Series and the Bells Beach Longboard Classic. Additionally, select events will be available on Kayo Freebies, offering great value and increased accessibility to a broader audience.

Fans will also continue to enjoy WSL-produced feature shows along with highlights from events, which will also be available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

“We’re thrilled to continue bringing Australians the world’s premier surfing events through our renewed partnership with the World Surf League. Surfing holds a special place in Aussie culture, and with no fewer than three Championship Tour stops right here on our shores next year, we’re heading into what promises to be a cracker of a season,” said Foxtel Group director of content acquisitions and sport partnerships, Adam Howarth.

“With homegrown heroes like Tyler Wright, Molly Picklum, Sally Fitzgibbons, Jack Robinson and Ethan Ewing excelling on the world stage, we’re committed to showcasing their remarkable journeys. Through this partnership, we’re delivering world-class surfing content to more Australians than ever before, growing engagement and audience”.

“WSL is thrilled to be continuing this almost two-decade-long partnership with Foxtel Group,” said WSL Asia-Pacific president Andrew Stark. “Fox Sports has been such a great supporter of the WSL and having our surfers and events sitting alongside the best footy players, cricketers, basketballers, and racing drivers really elevates our sport. WSL thanks the team at Fox Sports, and we look forward to another exciting partnership season”.

For the first time, the WSL Finals will be held at Fiji’s legendary Cloudbreak, bringing the world’s top five men’s and women’s surfers into a single-day, winner-takes-all showdown. This change of finals venue complements a renewed emphasis on iconic spots, highlighted by the long-awaited return of Queensland’s Snapper Rocks to the Championship Tour after a five-year absence.

Alongside Victoria’s Bells Beach and Western Australia’s Margaret River, it forms a three-stop Australian leg, showcasing top talent on some of the world’s most exciting breaks. Together, these changes set the stage for a spectacular season of surfing.