Foxtel Group Debuts Dedicated Channel For Non-Stop UFC Action

Foxtel Group has unveiled Main Event UFC, a new, 24/7 channel on Foxtel (ch. 523) and Kayo Sports, dedicated to the UFC.

Broadcast in HD, the channel will be packed with preview content to excite fans for upcoming UFC Pay-Per-View (PPV) events and Fight Nights.

On Main Event UFC, audiences can indulge themselves in the key storylines behind upcoming PPV and Fight Night match-ups. It will also feature ‘free fight marathons’, behind-the-scenes content, ‘UFC Countdown’, live press conferences and live weigh-ins.

UFC Pay-Per-View events are available live and exclusively on Main Event, only on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. ESPN, also available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, remains home to complete UFC Fight Night coverage.

Foxtel Group director of content acquisitions and sports partnerships, Adam Howarth, said: “We are super-charging the UFC experience across our platforms with a dedicated channel that will pump up all UFC fans in the lead-up to upcoming Pay-Per-View events and Fight Nights on ESPN – all in HD. The new channel continues our commitment to working with our partners to establish new fans and grow audiences.”

Main Event UFC launches in the lead-up to Riyadh Season Noche at UFC 306, one of the most-anticipated cards of all time, held at the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas. The main card will be headlined by Sean O’Malley v Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC Bantamweight Title. The current champion, O’Malley, aims to claim his second title defence in the division against Dvalishvili who is coming off a 10-fight win streak.

The event will be broadcast live and on-demand on Main Event Pay-Per-View, available only via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.