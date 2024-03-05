Foxtel Media Creates New Think Tank To Champion Streaming & Digital Video

Foxtel Media Creates New Think Tank To Champion Streaming & Digital Video
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Foxtel Media has launched a new industry think tank: the Video Futures Collective.

Lead image: Foxtel Media CEO Mark Frain.

This new think tank to which Foxtel Media, YouTube, Samsung Ads, Disney Advertising and SBS have already signed up, will work to “spark” conversation, solve issues and shine a spotlight on the fast-growing Australian digital video and streaming landscape.

The Video Futures Collective will explore a broad range of ideas related to video advertising in a consultative and transparent manner with the wider media industry and is envisaged as open platform for discussion and co-operation on industry issues rather than a formalised body or organisation. 

Foxtel Media CEO, Mark Frain said, “Over the last 10 years the media industry has gone through rapid change and we now operate in an environment complicated by the fragmentation of video platforms – making it increasingly challenging for advertisers to capture a holistic view of the market. In parallel, streaming has now reached a tipping point of scale and influence, creating more opportunities for brands to engage and connect with audiences.”

“We believe open and transparent industry discussion between streamers, broadcasters, publishers, and advertisers is necessary to influence industry best practice. To that end, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Video Futures Collective – an inclusive think tank driven by shared principles.”

The think tank’s first priority areas are building consensus on streaming video basics such as naming conventions, definitions and best practices; and supporting training and education.

It will then move onto improving collaboration on industry-wide case studies and exploration of innovation across measurement models before finally investigating closer integration with agencies around planning and buying.

Adam Sadler, SBS’s director of media sales said: “SBS has long had an audience-first approach which has seen us put SBS On Demand at the forefront of our strategy. We are pleased to join this think tank which will bring together many of the key players in the fast-moving streaming market. We see this move as complimentary to our ongoing support of existing industry currency.”

Caroline Oates, head of YouTube Ads and programmatic, said: “Despite years of convergence between digital and linear video, there is still yet to be a single place where video streaming providers align to discuss the issues and opportunities facing the industry. While we are competitors, a transparent and collaborative think tank that identifies issues that require industry buy-in and collaboration can play an important role in driving the entire industry forward.”

Kristiaan Kroon, chief investment officer, OMG Australia, said: “The launch of the Video Futures Collective shows leadership, innovation, and strong collaboration. It is what clients need to see from the industry as fragmentation and complexity increase. Think Tanks provide research, advocacy and we hope in this instance recommendations for greater standardisation and simplicity to benefit advertisers”.

Lucy Formosa Morgan, national managing director, Magna, said: “In 2024, advertisers are faced with a rapidly evolving media environment. The rise of streaming and the emergence of new advertising options is making media decisions more complex than ever before. We welcome any initiative that can help cut through the noise and bring media companies together to explore key issues like measurement, attention and reach.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Foxtel media Video Futures Collective

Latest News

Trackhouse Racing Teams Up With SafetyCulture Ahead Of 2024 NASCAR Season
  • Marketing

Trackhouse Racing Teams Up With SafetyCulture Ahead Of 2024 NASCAR Season

SafetyCulture has announced it will join the lineup of Trackhouse Racing partners as its Official Workplace Operations Partner, featuring as a four-race primary sponsor during NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races in the United States. The SafetyCulture logo will be prominent on Shane van Gisbergen’s No. 97 Chevrolet when the company serves as the primary […]

Slew Of Senior Appointments At Yango
  • Marketing

Slew Of Senior Appointments At Yango

Yango has bolstered its leadership expertise, appointing several senior staffers to strengthen its SEO, strategy, account management and media planning offerings. Lead image:  L-R – Eb Yusuf, Natalie Clark, Natalie Murray & Hannah Mannion SEO expert Hannah Mannion has been appointed as SEO & content director, Eb Yusuf is the head of strategy, Natalie Murray […]

Erin Phillips & Isaac Smith  Join Iconic Triple M AFL Content Team
  • Media

Erin Phillips & Isaac Smith  Join Iconic Triple M AFL Content Team

Erin Phillips and Isaac Smith will join a roll call of footy legends, commentators, and experts on Triple M ahead of the first match of the AFL season tomorrow. After more than 27 years of broadcasting the AFL, Triple M has become synonymous with footy, providing an unrivalled quality and quantity of footy content. Fans will have no […]

ABC Radio Australia Amplifies Pacific Women’s Voices This IWD With Sista Sounds
  • Media

ABC Radio Australia Amplifies Pacific Women’s Voices This IWD With Sista Sounds

In time for this year’s International Women’s Day, ABC Radio Australia has launched a new weekly program celebrating female musicians from across the Pacific. Liven up your Tuesday afternoons with Sista Sounds, an hour of curated sounds from 3:00 pm PNG time. Hosted by award-winning Samoan-Australian music journalist Sosefina Fuamoli, the program highlights emerging and […]

Industry Swimmers Make A Splash For Youth Mental Health
  • Advertising

Industry Swimmers Make A Splash For Youth Mental Health

Over 70 swimmers across the advertising industry have collectively swum over 700kms to raise funds for batyr, a preventative mental health charity for young people, by young people. Lead image: Nova team (supplied) Together, the adland swimmers across NSW, VIC and QLD raised nearly $30,000 for batyr’s work to create stigma-free communities that champion young […]

Spotlight On Sponsors: Collingwood Magpies Took Top Spot Last Year, But What Does That Mean For Sponsorship?
  • Marketing

Spotlight On Sponsors: Collingwood Magpies Took Top Spot Last Year, But What Does That Mean For Sponsorship?

Achieving their 16th premiership, Collingwood Magpies took it all the way last year, beating the Brisbane Lions by four points. With eyes focussed on 2024, does Collingwood have what it takes to reach the top again? Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up […]

‘Those In the Know DFO’: DFO Launch Brand Refresh With Creative Agency Taboo
  • Advertising

‘Those In the Know DFO’: DFO Launch Brand Refresh With Creative Agency Taboo

DFO takes on brand refresh with creative campaign in partnership with Melbourne-based creative agency Taboo. Premium outlet shopping centre DFO has released a new creative campaign in collaboration with creative agency Taboo, ‘Those In The Know DFO’, encouraging buyers to purchase luxury products for a discounted price. In response to the growing demand for face-to-face […]

One Man’s Waste Is A Major PR Win For The Bravery
  • Advertising

One Man’s Waste Is A Major PR Win For The Bravery

Independent purpose PR, Communications, and Social Media agency, The Bravery, has strengthened its commitment to enhancing behavioural change in waste after being appointed by Dulverton Waste Management in North West Tasmania. Lead image: The Bravery Team The Bravery has been appointed as the lead communications, community engagement and PR partner after a competitive tender process. […]

Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role
  • Media

Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role

Broadsheet has promoted Claire Booth to the national sales and partnerships director role. Since its launch in 2009, Broadsheet has published news, features, and events coverage across the Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Tasmania, and New Zealand. Claire Booth was acquired by the Broadsheet team in 2019 from The Story Lab and […]

Yahoo Academy Invites Applications From Future Industry Leaders For 2024 Program
  • Marketing

Yahoo Academy Invites Applications From Future Industry Leaders For 2024 Program

Nominations are now open for Yahoo Academy 2024, an immersive talent building program which helps 30 rising media agency and marketing superstars across Australia and Singapore develop the skills needed to lead and thrive in the workplace of the future. Taking place over two days in Sydney, Yahoo Academy 2024 will engage participants with in-depth […]

Taboola Appoints Experienced APAC Advertising Exec To Manage New Zealand Sales
  • Marketing

Taboola Appoints Experienced APAC Advertising Exec To Manage New Zealand Sales

Taboola, has announced the appointment of former Taboola APAC director and skilled digital strategist Joe France (lead image) as its New Zealand sales lead, as it continues to expand its presence in the ANZ market. Under his new remit, France will be responsible for cultivating key partnerships and delivering innovative solutions to meet evolving New […]