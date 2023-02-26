Foxtel Announces Standout NRL Sponsors

Foxtel Media has today announced the twelve standout brands that have signed on as sponsors for the 2023 NRL season that will kick off on March 2nd.

Sportsbet, McDonald’s, KIA, KFC, VB, McCain, Ford, Red Rooster, Harvey Norman, Chemist Warehouse and Telstra are the 2023 season game day sponsors, with Westpac coming on as the 2023 Fox League Super Saturday Naming Rights partner.

Westpac will partner with Fox League to produce a dedicated, first of its kind Women’s Rugby League entertainment program, while Fox League will be amplifying the “Westpac Red Zone” across all platforms in season 2023.

Foxtel Media credits this strong sponsor line up to the record-breaking ratings achieved during the 2022 NRL season. The 2022 season became the number one performing season across Foxtel Group platforms. The season achieved an eleven per cent YoY growth in audience and Kayo Sports averaged more than a hundred million minutes of NRL streamed weekly.

The match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers (R10) scored the highest viewership of the season and is now the top-rated regular season game with an average audience of 602,000 across both Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The Magic Round also topped the most-watched regular season round of all time, with an average audience of 473,000.

Streaming continues to surge, with Kayo Sport’s subscriber count now more than 1.13 million- an eleven per cent increase from last year.

Martin Medcraf, director of sports sales and brand partnerships, Foxtel Media, said: “With the 2023 season just around the corner, the 2022 NRL season ratings affirm our expertise in delivering the best, most watchable sports experiences on the market.

“With our world-class technology, we always bring avid fans one step closer to the action with greater insights, expert commentary and deep analysis. We continue to commit to no ad breaks in live play, and command exclusive rights to all matches on Super Saturdays. This means that brands will be able to reach a massive cross section of dedicated NRL fans who are flocking to our services.”

Annabel Fribence, chief brand and marketing officer, Westpac, said, “Rugby League is one of Australia’s most exciting sports, loved and played in communities across the country, which is why we’re thrilled to be the Naming Rights partner for Westpac Super Saturdays on Fox Sports for 2023.

“Westpac is committed to supporting all facets of the game, which is why we wanted to join forces with Foxtel, the home of Women’s sports, to produce a new and exciting Women’s Rugby League entertainment program. We look forward to being a part of the action this NRL season.”