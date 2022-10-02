Fox Sports Commentator Shares His Cancer News In Emotional On-Air Moment

kleenex tissuesNFL Commentator, Terry Bradshaw traded talking about sports for talking about his health in an emotional moment during a live broadcast.

Concerns have been swirling about Bradshaw’s health since he appeared to run out of breath live on-air. Bradshaw decided to address these concerns during Fox’s NFL Sunday.

Bradshaw said: “In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center for treatment, and as of today, I am bladder cancer-free. All right, that’s the good news.

“In March, feeling good, I had a bad neck, I get an MRI, and now we find a tumour in my left neck. And it’s a Merkle cell tumour, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston.”

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free. I’m feeling great, and over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concern,” he said.

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Bradshaw’s honest conversation about his health prompted an outpouring of love and support for him. Plus, it was a beautiful moment between the panel as his co-hosts shared their love for the sport’s veteran.

Wonderful segment on Fox #NFL Sunday with #TerryBradshaw informing us of his battling cancer & winning! Howie joking "how come it took them so long to find out something`s wrong with you??"🤣..& maybe that's part of it…a bit of madness is key!

Stay strong Terry! — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) October 2, 2022

That’s why I never judge people’s appearances,you never know what they’re going through physically or medically.Terry Bradshaw🙏🏼 #NFLSunday #FoxSports — ✭ ✭ 🍒 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 🍒✭ ✭ (@LaUnicaAnnie) October 2, 2022

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Prayers up for my good friend Terry Bradshaw being CANCER FREE🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 2, 2022