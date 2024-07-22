Four’N Twenty Goes For Gold With Latest Olympics Campaign Via TBWA\Melbourne

To celebrate its new sponsorship of the Australian Olympic Team, Four’N Twenty is serving up a national campaign dubbed “Running On Paris Time”. Delivered by TBWA\Melbourne, the fresh work is part of a broader creative idea.

Part of Patties Food Group, the pie brand is looking to broaden its reach beyond Aussie shores.

“Four’N Twenty, ‘The Original Fan Food’, is at the top of the podium when it comes to footy. But we’re hungry for more, solidifying ourselves as a staple for an even wider range of sports fans. We’re excited to make our first big splash on the global stage,” said Anand Surujpal, chief marketing & growth officer, Patties Food Group.

The new creative idea “Being a Fan is Hungry Work” celebrates those who put sport first, no matter what.

The latest work was built on the insight that “Being a fan is bloody hard work. And no one acknowledges it. But that’s what makes it so rewarding,” expressed by Zac Martin, planning director, TBWA\Melbourne.

The first iteration of the new idea is a national integrated campaign “Running On Paris Time”. It includes a slew of executions ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from outdoor and radio, right through to more tactical activities like sponsoring ‘Australia’s biggest fans’ to get them to the games.

“Being a sports fan means sacrifice. Stress. Meat pies. Heartbreak. Exhilaration. More pies. This year it also means waking up at 4 am to catch the games in Paris time. Our new campaign has a bit of fun with the knock-on effect of that early morning fandom,” said Matt Stoddart, executive creative director, TBWA\Melbourne.

The media strategy, delivered by United – part of the integrated full-service agency – sees the campaign running across outdoor, social, radio & digital audio, in-store, and influencer content including with Four’N Twenty ambassadors, Jonathan Brown & Tayla Harris.

