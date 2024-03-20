FORWARD, Khemistry & GrowthOps Performance Warm Up With Thermos Account Win

Following a competitive pitch, FORWARD has been reappointed as the public relations, influencer marketing and social media agency for Thermos.

FORWARD’s GrowthOps stablemates, Khemistry and GrowthOps Performance, successfully joined forces to expand FORWARD’s remit with an integrated social advertising and performance marketing plan.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-term relationship with Thermos® to help build the brand’s profile and presence in Australia. We are pleased to expand the services we can provide under the GrowthOps umbrella,” Fergus Kibble, founder & managing director at FORWARD.

“We have been working with FORWARD for eight years, and they have consistently delivered innovative, creative strategies that produce great results. As part of our review process, we are pleased to appoint Khemistry and GrowthOps Performance as part of our agency roster, and we look forward to working with them,” said Daniel Greenwood, managing director at Thermos Australia.