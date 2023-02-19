Fortnite Launches In-Game Bandcamp Radio Station

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
Fortnite has launched a new in-game radio station powered by online record store Bandcamp.

“Every Victory Royale deserves a fantastic soundtrack. Right now, Bandcamp is taking a spin in the Radio Underground control room!” said Forntite in a blog post.

Gamers will be able to hear the tunes when driving around the map in a car or truck until 8 March.

The tunes have been picked by Bandcamp editors from a variety of independent artists from around the world covering genres such as disco, rock, and soul, and more.

Epic Games, creators of Fortnite, acquired Bandcamp almost a year ago and this collaboration marks the first major integration between the game and the audio business.

At the time, Epic said that Bandcamp would “keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community.” So far, it has made good on that promise.

This new integration marks the first time that Epic has made use of Bandcamp’s song library in one of its metaverses.

Here’s the full tracklist:

THE BETHS, “THE GREAT NO ONE
Sunny indie rock from New Zealand, full of jangly guitars and rich harmonies.

STARFLYER 59, “NEW GUITAR
Infectious noise pop from a long-running California band with ’90s alternative rock roots.

GLADIE, “NOTHING
This rising Philadelphia group pairs catchy pop-punk hooks with raw, relatable lyrics.

POW WOW!, “DON’T STOP TO LOOK”
Combining disco, rock, and soul, these New Yorkers’ sound was built for the dancefloor.

RONNIE MARTIN, “SING AMONG THE BRANCHES
Veteran producer Ronnie Martin channels the best of ’80s synthwave into a neon-lit stunner.

P.E., “CONTRADICTION OF WANTS
Psychedelic textures, swooping vocals, industrial drums, saxophones, hand-claps: these Brooklynites are a lot, in the best possible way.

DE LUX, “ON AND ON TILL THE END OF US
This Los Angeles “post-disco” duo put a shadowy spin on synth-pop that’s a little goth, a little punk, and entirely awesome.

PALE BLUE EYES, “TV FLICKER
Pillow-soft grooves and coasting rhythms, built around one of the most infectious, alien synth lines of recent memory.

POOL KIDS, “THAT’S PHYSICS, BABY”
Infusing emo with elements of math rock, prog, indie, and even jazz, these Florida up-and-comers stand poised for greatness.

JUNGLE RAT USA, “LOVE ONE ANOTHER
Initially released in 1971 and shrouded in mystery until last year, this funky gem from Panama is a prime example of “souldies” (aka soul combined with R&B).

GINGER ROOT, “LORETTA
Inspired by Japan’s “city pop” movement of the ’70s and ’80s, Ginger Root describes his music as “aggressive elevator soul”: in-your-face, but also impossibly smooth.

