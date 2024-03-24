“Formula One Is More Popular Than Ever” – How Brands Won Big At The Grand Prix

“Formula One Is More Popular Than Ever” – How Brands Won Big At The Grand Prix
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Over 400 million people globally are estimated to have watched the Grand Prix this weekend. Thanks to the success of Netflix’s hit documentary Drive To Survive, the days when only serious motorheads were engaged in the sport are long gone.

Paramount’s general manager of ad sales, Nick Bower said that, despite the global appeal, it was important to consider brand engagement form a local angle.

“We give Australian sponsors access to the Australian Formula One because they have a unique broadcast that only talks to Australian audiences,” Bower said.

“There are global sponsorship guidelines that we work with, but equally we give our broadcast partners access to the Australian Grand Prix in the best way,” he continued.

Following the success of Drive To Survive, several high-level decisions have been made within Formula One which has improved the sport, Bower said.

One of the adjustments Paramount has made is making sure “talent is as big as possible”, Bower said.

Nick Bower, Paramount

This includes bringing in some big guns when it comes to broadcasting the sport. This year, Paramount picked ex-motor racer Damon Hill and Formula One legend Guenther Steiner to commentate the sport.

For Bower, it is important to make sure all types of different viewers feel spoken to.

“We’re communicating to really intelligent Formula One audiences,” he said.

“Australian fans know their Formula One, they’ve been watching this event for a long time and they are proud of it. So whether they care about the tire temperature or they are just really interested in the characters in the sport, we need to talk to all of them.”

Darian Misko, general manager – sales and commercial at the Australian Grand Prix says the sports and the sponsorship opportunities have changed significantly in the 10 years he has worked for the motor body.

“Our bread and butter has always been the motorsport industry and those partners who are linked to Formula One and motorsport in general. But now we’re looking at the growth in the female audiences – this has grown to 39 per cent now. That’s opened up our opportunity with brands like Mecca, L’Oreal, Ralph Polo and Ralph Lauren”.

Darian Misko

The presence of families and younger markets have also allowed GP to work with DC studios and Warner Bros, he said.

Whilst Formula One has previously been linked with premium brands such as Rolex, the AGP has made sure to include all entry points Misko said.

“We’ve designed an event and a ticket experience that covers all bases. We have a whole range of hospitality experiences and 28 hospitality facilities across our circuit. We have entry-level facilities, mid-tier facilities and the super-premium and elusive party club”.

In the past, sponsoring the event meant ‘brand slapping’ – putting your name on things – Misko says, but now engagement is the top priority.

“Marriott Bonvoy is a perfect example of that. They’re not about putting their brand up everywhere. They’re  curating really memorable experiences for both their new members and their existing customers. They do this through behind-the-scenes experiences, pit lane walks, helicopter flights and joy rides”.

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

grand prix

Latest News

“Assume That I Can, So Maybe I Will”: World Down Syndrome Day Campaign Goes Viral
  • Campaigns

“Assume That I Can, So Maybe I Will”: World Down Syndrome Day Campaign Goes Viral

Created in by the Italian Down Syndrome organisation CoorDown, in partnership with Down Syndrome Australia, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the U.S., and several other organisations worldwide, has taken the world by storm, reshaping perceptions of people living with a disability. The campaign, created for World Down Syndrome Day (March 21st), stars Madison […]

New Boomtown Campaign Reveals Five Reasons To Invest In Regional Advertising
  • Campaigns

New Boomtown Campaign Reveals Five Reasons To Invest In Regional Advertising

Boomtown has announced a new campaign, urging brands and agencies nationally to include regional Australia in their FY25 advertising schedules – for a good reason; in fact, five good reasons. The campaign, launching today, is designed to demonstrate why regional Australia is the place to be for brands this financial year. The campaign creative focuses […]

Vistar Media Announces State Of The Art DSP & Global Rebrand
  • Advertising

Vistar Media Announces State Of The Art DSP & Global Rebrand

Vistar Media has reimagined its demand-side platform (DSP) to provide a sophisticated planning experience for running OOH campaigns. Now, the DSP enables buyers to better understand the physical context of OOH and how their campaign will appear in the real world. This allows buyers to easily convey plan details to other stakeholders, representing Vistar’s commitment […]

Snapchat Launches Sponsored AR Filters
  • Advertising

Snapchat Launches Sponsored AR Filters

Snapchat has announced Sponsored AR Filters, a new augmented reality (AR) ad offering that expands brands’ reach beyond the pre-capture Lens Carousel. This ad placement occurs after Snapchatters capture their content with the Snapchat Camera, accessible by swiping to the post-capture Filter Carousel. With over 5 billion Snaps created every day, brands can now join […]

The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers Are Concerned With The Current Economic Climate
  • Marketing

The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers Are Concerned With The Current Economic Climate

The Growth Distillery has launched Moments That Matter: Home Retail, revealing economic and technology forces are redefining the home retail shopping dynamic, creating a unique challenge for brands. Lead image: The Growth Distillery research director, Ciel Graham This research offers marketers valuable insights into navigating changing customer behaviour as well as the knowledge to connect […]

JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney

Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux has launched the Aspire, a newly designed Digital Large Format portrait sign. The first site was unveiled in the busy inner-city suburb of Pyrmont in Sydney and is part of JCDecaux’s contract with Sydney Trains, the largest Out-of-Home contract in NSW. The stunning new format, designed by internationally renowned Australian […]

McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
  • Marketing

McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Last night’s launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! may have finally revealed the celebrities heading into camp, but it’s just the start of the top brands you’ll see in season 10 of this fun, family-friendly, heart-warming, hideous and hilarious show. Ever since the announcement that beloved wildlife warrior Robert Irwin would […]

Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin
  • Advertising

Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin

Retail media platform Zitcha is partnering with home improvement and gardening retailer, Leroy Merlin, to launch a full digital retail media network across South Africa. The move marks Zitcha’s entry into the emerging South African retail media market. Australian-founded Zitcha has been engaged by Leroy Merlin to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including on-site, […]

Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering
  • Advertising

Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering

Media and marketing agency Murmur-Group has announced an exclusive partnership with global Marketing Mix Modelling solutions company Aryma Labs, signalling a new era of data-driven marketing solutions in the region. Lead image: Venkat Raman (L) Dave Levett (R) The strategic alliance names Murmur the sole channel partner for Aryma Labs in Australia, New Zealand, and […]