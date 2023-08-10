Former Woman’s Day Editor Fiona Connolly Appointed Head of News’ Lifestyle Network

Former Woman’s Day Editor Fiona Connolly Appointed Head of News’ Lifestyle Network
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Fiona Connolly has been appointed Head of Lifestyle Networks. In this new role for the Editorial Innovation Centre (EIC), Connolly will be responsible for maximising audience engagement for News Corp Australia’s lifestyle journalism across all masthead channels.

She will work closely with the editorial teams of the publisher’s lifestyle brands including Taste.com.au, delicious., Escape, Body+Soul, Kidspot, Stellar, Vogue Australia, GQ Australia, as well as the News, Sport and Business Networks and real estate teams to ensure the best content reaches the widest possible audience and is more discoverable on multiple platforms.

John McGourty, group director EIC said Connolly’s appointment was “an important new leadership position”.

“Fiona’s new role will allow the EIC to expand the breadth of content we offer to consumers in our state mastheads – The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail, The Advertiser and their Sunday counterparts – as well as News’ regional titles,” he said.

“Engaging Australians who are passionate about food, travel, parenting, health and wellbeing and culture forms an increasingly important part of our strategy to engage and grow our million-plus digital subscriber audience.”

Connolly returns to News after a highly respected career leading some of Australia’s best-known magazine titles such as Woman’s Day, New Idea, Who and TV Week as they developed from a traditional print base to embrace digital as multi-platform publishers reaching more than five million Australian women a month.

Her experience as Are Media’s Group Publisher and before that as Editorial Director of Women’s Entertainment and Editor-in-Chief of Woman’s Daywill be invaluable to drive the EIC’s lifestyle content strategies to achieve digital audience growth.

This new role is also a welcome return home for Connolly who had an illustrious career previously at The Daily Telegraph for more than a decade including roles as Opinion Editor and columnist, Sydney Confidential Editor and Real Estate Editor.

“I am thrilled to be returning to News in this exciting new role working with the best lifestyle experts in the business,” Connolly said.

“I am looking forward to working with brands I love and people I admire.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Fiona Connolly News Corp

Latest News

X Adds Brand Safety Tools In Bid To Bring Back Ad Dollars
  • Technology

X Adds Brand Safety Tools In Bid To Bring Back Ad Dollars

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has launched new “pre-bid Adjacency Controls” in collaboration with Integral Ad Science (IAS) to help ensure advertisers’ posts don’t end up next to dodgy content. X said that more than 1,900 global advertisers use the solution to avoid adjacency to undesired keywords and handles and it […]

IMAA Members Predict Growth In BVOD/CTV, Digital Video And Podcasts
  • Media

IMAA Members Predict Growth In BVOD/CTV, Digital Video And Podcasts

IMAA members have anticipated that BVOD/CTV, digital video, and podcasts will record the greatest growth in advertiser spending in this financial year, part two of the new IMAA Indie Census for June 2023 has revealed. Highlights IMAA agencies expect BVOD/CTV, digital video, and POOH to have the biggest growth in the next FY 60% of […]

Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry
  • Media

Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry

Prestige Brands Australia has launched an attention-grabbing awareness campaign to unveil the latest fragrance by global superstar Billie Eilish –illuminating a multi-storey mural with a lightshow simulating a storm. With the lightshow idea together with media planning and buying by Spark Foundry, the campaign aims to create desirability and brand credibility among the target audience […]

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners
  • Campaigns

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched its latest campaign via Connecting Plots drawing subtle similarities to the world of wine sommeliers. In a highly competitive category that’s hard to navigate, the new campaign by Connecting Plots seeks to unlock the assurance of an expert opinion, with the MHIAA Air Experts behaving like wine […]