Former Woman’s Day Editor Fiona Connolly Appointed Head of News’ Lifestyle Network

Fiona Connolly has been appointed Head of Lifestyle Networks. In this new role for the Editorial Innovation Centre (EIC), Connolly will be responsible for maximising audience engagement for News Corp Australia’s lifestyle journalism across all masthead channels.

She will work closely with the editorial teams of the publisher’s lifestyle brands including Taste.com.au, delicious., Escape, Body+Soul, Kidspot, Stellar, Vogue Australia, GQ Australia, as well as the News, Sport and Business Networks and real estate teams to ensure the best content reaches the widest possible audience and is more discoverable on multiple platforms.

John McGourty, group director EIC said Connolly’s appointment was “an important new leadership position”.

“Fiona’s new role will allow the EIC to expand the breadth of content we offer to consumers in our state mastheads – The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail, The Advertiser and their Sunday counterparts – as well as News’ regional titles,” he said.

“Engaging Australians who are passionate about food, travel, parenting, health and wellbeing and culture forms an increasingly important part of our strategy to engage and grow our million-plus digital subscriber audience.”

Connolly returns to News after a highly respected career leading some of Australia’s best-known magazine titles such as Woman’s Day, New Idea, Who and TV Week as they developed from a traditional print base to embrace digital as multi-platform publishers reaching more than five million Australian women a month.

Her experience as Are Media’s Group Publisher and before that as Editorial Director of Women’s Entertainment and Editor-in-Chief of Woman’s Daywill be invaluable to drive the EIC’s lifestyle content strategies to achieve digital audience growth.

This new role is also a welcome return home for Connolly who had an illustrious career previously at The Daily Telegraph for more than a decade including roles as Opinion Editor and columnist, Sydney Confidential Editor and Real Estate Editor.

“I am thrilled to be returning to News in this exciting new role working with the best lifestyle experts in the business,” Connolly said.

“I am looking forward to working with brands I love and people I admire.”