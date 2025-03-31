Former TBWA Exec Adam Brami Launces Art Of The Possible Marketing Consultancy In New Zealand

Former TBWA group business director Adam Brami has launched Art of the Possible, a marketing consultancy in Australia and New Zealand.

Art of the Possible said it offers “ambitious” businesses direct access to “world-class marketing and creative expertise—without the traditional agency overheads”.

“With more than 1,200 marketing agencies already operating in New Zealand alone, Art of the Possible isn’t just another player in an already crowded market—it’s a model built for the times we’re in,” it said in a statement.

Art of the Possible handpicks “senior category specialists” from around New Zealand to work on client problems and briefs.

Art of the Possible was originally founded in the UK but operates under a distinct model in ANZ. In the UK, it functions as a “traditional agency” but the local operation is “specifically built for agility, efficiency, and direct access to top-tier talent – without unnecessary layers or inflated costs.”

“Businesses are waking up to the fact that the best marketing minds don’t need to be on-site or on a full-time retainer,” said Adam Brami, director of Art of the Possible ANZ. “They just need to be the right people for the job. That’s exactly what we deliver: senior-level expertise, when and where it’s needed, and without the waste.”

“We exist for brands that move fast, think big, and need expert support that delivers,” said Brami. “Our focus is on wrapping each client in the best possible expertise, so they can put every dollar to work where it matters most: growing their business.”

The consultancy is continuing to grow its network of senior specialists – across strategy, creative, media, digital, CRM, content, PR, production, and brand experience – while also seeking experts with deep experience in particular industries to help deliver truly tailored and effective solutions for clients.

“If you’ve spent years honing your skills and still want to shape great work, we want to hear from you,” said Brami.

“This is a chance to do career-defining work with ambitious brands, on your own terms – through a model that values your expertise and applies it where it matters most.”